Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley arrived in Accra on Thursday with a clear message: the Caribbean will not wait indefinitely for Europe to address it…

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley arrived in Accra on Thursday with a clear message: the Caribbean will not wait indefinitely for Europe to address its role in the transatlantic slave trade. She presented a formal reparations manifesto to Ghanaian officials, marking one of the most structured attempts yet by a Caribbean nation to demand compensation for centuries of colonial exploitation.

A Manifesto Arrives in Accra

The document, jointly drafted by Mottley's government and the Barbados Reparations Committee, outlines demands for reparatory justice spanning education, health, cultural preservation, and debt cancellation. Mottley delivered the manifesto during a ceremony at Ghana's Foreign Ministry, where she met with Deputy Foreign Minister Kwabena Duffuor-Yalley. The two countries share deep historical ties: Ghana served as a departure point for millions of enslaved Africans before they were shipped across the Atlantic.

Politics & Governance · Barbados PM Unveils Reparations Manifesto in Ghana — Demands Historic Accountability

"Barbados has done the work," Mottley told reporters after the meeting. "We are presenting this not as a request but as a claim rooted in international law and historical truth." The manifesto calls for formal apologies from former colonial powers, including Britain, the Netherlands, and France, along with financial contributions to a regional development fund.

What the Document Demands

The reparations framework goes beyond simple cash payments. It seeks funding for universities in the Caribbean to study the legacy of slavery, investments in healthcare infrastructure, and support for archaeological research into plantation sites. The document also demands that European institutions open their archives fully to researchers tracing the financial gains made from enslaved labour.

Ghana's government offered cautious support. A statement from the Foreign Ministry acknowledged "the importance of confronting shared historical injustices" while stopping short of endorsing specific financial targets. Officials in Accra have their own sensitivities: Ghana continues to negotiate debt relief from international creditors and has not formally committed to joining the reparations push.

The Role of the African Union

The United Nations framework offers one pathway for the reparations claim. The African Union has passed resolutions supporting reparatory justice for the African diaspora, though member states remain divided on whether to pursue aggressive legal action against European governments. Barbados has previously submitted briefing papers to UN bodies, arguing that the psychological and economic damage of slavery continues to affect Caribbean economies today.

Barbados has already secured moral commitments from CARICOM, the Caribbean community of 15 nations. A 2023 report commissioned by CARICOM estimated that European colonisers extracted roughly 10 million enslaved Africans from West and Central Africa over 400 years of the slave trade.

Britain's Position Remains Unchanged

The British government declined to comment directly on the Accra meeting. London has consistently argued that reparations are not on the table, pointing to its own historical apologies and development aid programmes as sufficient acknowledgment of past wrongs. Former Prime Minister David Cameron apologised in 2015 for Britain's role in the slave trade, but stopped short of any financial settlement.

Several Caribbean governments have pursued legal routes. In 2021, a coalition of Caribbean nations threatened to sue European oil companies and financial institutions for their historical ties to slavery. The legal strategy has yet to produce a court victory, but advocates say the pressure is building.

Why Ghana Is Central to This Push

Ghana holds symbolic weight in this campaign. The country declared 2019 the Year of Return, inviting members of the African diaspora to mark 400 years since the first enslaved Africans arrived in Jamestown, Virginia. More than 500,000 people visited Ghana that year, many tracing family roots. The initiative helped cement Ghana as a diplomatic hub for Pan-African causes.

Mottley's visit builds on that momentum. Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo has publicly backed reparatory justice, telling the UN General Assembly in 2023 that "the time for conversation has passed and the time for action is now." Yet practical steps remain limited. Ghana itself faces an economic crisis, with its currency, the cedi, losing value against the dollar and the IMF extending a $3 billion loan programme to stabilise public finances.

Economic Stakes for the Caribbean

Caribbean economies have long argued that slavery and colonialism stunted their development. Plantation agriculture concentrated wealth in European hands while leaving former colonies dependent on sugar exports. Today, many Caribbean nations carry debt burdens that advocates say were compounded by unfair trade terms imposed during the colonial era.

Barbados itself completed a debt restructuring in 2021 under Mottley's government, receiving relief from creditors including Fidelity Investments and JPMorgan Chase. The country has since pursued aggressive economic reform, including a push to digitise government services. But Mottley argues that sustainable growth requires addressing the structural disadvantages created by centuries of exploitation.

What Comes Next

Barbados plans to present the manifesto to European governments through diplomatic channels over the coming months. A delegation will travel to The Hague and Paris before the end of the year, according to the Office of the Prime Minister. Britain has not confirmed whether it will receive the delegation.

Watch for a formal response from the European Union by early next year. If European governments continue to refuse talks, Caribbean legal teams say they will escalate pressure through international courts and UN mechanisms. For now, the diplomatic groundwork being laid in Accra represents the most concrete step yet toward holding colonial powers accountable through formal channels rather than appeals alone.

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