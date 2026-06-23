Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have located a six-year-old girl who was removed from an Ebola treatment centre in North Kivu pro…

Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have located a six-year-old girl who was removed from an Ebola treatment centre in North Kivu province. Officials confirmed the child, who tested positive for the virus, is alive and in stable condition. The incident raised alarms among health workers fighting one of the world's most dangerous diseases in a region with deep community mistrust of medical interventions.

Child Found and Receiving Care

The six-year-old patient was discovered on Tuesday in a village near Beni, a city that has served as an epicentre of Congo's Ebola outbreak. The Congolese health ministry announced the girl was "doing well" but did not release further details about her exact location or current treatment arrangements. Witnesses in the area said community members helped locate the child after health teams launched a search operation.

Health & Medicine · Six-Year-Old Ebola Patient Found After Being Taken from DR Congo Hospital

The girl had been admitted to a treatment centre operated by medical charity ALIMA when she was taken by unidentified individuals several days earlier. Health workers reported the incident to local authorities immediately after the disappearance. Congo's national Ebola response team deployed contact tracers to identify anyone who might have come into contact with the infected child.

Why Families Remove Patients from Treatment

The removal of Ebola patients from treatment centres has happened before in Congo. During the 2018–2020 outbreak that killed more than 2,200 people, several families secretly moved relatives out of clinics, sometimes because they distrusted foreign medical staff or believed traditional healers could offer better care. The behaviour poses severe risks to public health since infected individuals in communities can spread the virus to dozens of others through direct contact.

Health officials have long struggled to convince Congolese families that modern treatment saves lives. Some patients fear dying alone inside sealed wards where visitors are banned. Others harbour suspicions that foreign organisations profit from the disease or even cause it. Community resistance has included attacks on clinics and assaults on aid workers.

North Kivu's Ongoing Ebola Challenges

North Kivu province has experienced fifteen confirmed Ebola cases since October, according to the World Health Organisation's latest situation report. The region also faces armed conflict between militia groups, making it difficult for responders to reach remote villages. ALIMA, the humanitarian medical group running the centre where the girl was treated, said it was working with local leaders to prevent similar incidents.

The current outbreak remains far smaller than the 2018–2020 epidemic, but health experts warn that any breakdown in containment protocols could trigger rapid spread. Ebola kills roughly half of those it infects without treatment. With early care, survival rates improve significantly.

Response Team's Next Steps

The health ministry said teams were monitoring all individuals who had contact with the missing child. Decontamination crews visited the village where she was found. Authorities have not disclosed whether anyone has been charged in connection with removing her from the facility.

ALIMA called for stronger community engagement to address fears surrounding Ebola care. The group said it would increase outreach efforts in villages around Beni. Local religious leaders and traditional chiefs will be invited to tour treatment centres so they can share accurate information with their communities.

What Watchers Are Tracking Next

The next fourteen days will be critical. Ebola's incubation period runs up to three weeks, meaning anyone exposed to the child during her time outside the clinic could still fall ill. The health ministry is expected to release an update on contact tracing efforts by the end of the month. If no new cases emerge among those who interacted with the girl, officials will likely declare the incident contained.

The government must also decide whether to pursue criminal charges against those responsible for removing her. Prosecutions could either deter future incidents or further inflame tensions with communities already wary of health authorities.

See Also

Editorial Opinion The current outbreak remains far smaller than the 2018–2020 epidemic, but health experts warn that any breakdown in containment protocols could trigger rapid spread. What Watchers Are Tracking Next The next fourteen days will be critical. — panapress.org Editorial Team