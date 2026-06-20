A landmark assessment released this week has laid bare the accelerating decline of plant and fungal species worldwide, with scientists warning that exti…

A landmark assessment released this week has laid bare the accelerating decline of plant and fungal species worldwide, with scientists warning that extinction rates have reached unprecedented levels. The report, compiled by hundreds of researchers across multiple continents, documents how habitat destruction, climate change, and human encroachment continue to decimate botanical diversity at a pace that alarms even veteran conservationists.

The Scale of Botanical Loss

The assessment reveals that approximately one in three plant species faces extinction risk. Researchers catalogued more than 150,000 plant species during the study period, cross-referencing population data with environmental pressures. The findings represent the most comprehensive audit of global botanical health in over a decade, drawing on field surveys, herbarium records, and satellite imaging.

Environment & Nature · Professor Benny Bytebier Warns One-Third of Plant Species Face Extinction

Professor Benny Bytebier, a botanist at the University of Zambia who contributed to the report, emphasised that the loss extends far beyond rare orchids or iconic trees. "When we lose a plant species, we lose the insects, birds, and mammals that depend on it," he told reporters. "The ripple effects cascade through entire ecosystems."

Drivers of Decline

Agriculture remains the single largest driver of plant habitat loss, the report found. Expanding croplands and pastureland have consumed forests, wetlands, and grasslands at a rate of roughly 10 million hectares annually over the past five years. Urban development compounds the pressure, fragmenting habitats into isolated patches where species struggle to reproduce.

Climate change introduces additional stress. Altered rainfall patterns, rising temperatures, and increased frequency of wildfires are shifting the ranges of plant species faster than many can adapt. In tropical regions, where biodiversity concentrates most densely, warming temperatures are pushing species up mountain slopes until they run out of terrain.

Conservation Efforts Falling Short

Protected areas, long considered the cornerstone of conservation strategy, cover approximately 15 percent of Earth's land surface. The report notes this falls short of the 30 percent target scientists recommend for safeguarding biodiversity hotspots. Worse, many existing protected zones suffer from inadequate enforcement, allowing logging, poaching, and illegal farming to persist within their boundaries.

Seed banks and botanical gardens have emerged as crucial repositories of genetic material, preserving specimens that may one day prove vital for agriculture or medicine. The Svalbard Global Seed Vault in Norway currently holds more than 1.3 million crop varieties. Yet scientists warn these measures, while valuable, cannot substitute for protecting living ecosystems in situ.

Fungal Species Under the Radar

The report dedicates significant attention to fungi, a group often overshadowed in conservation discussions despite its ecological importance. Fungi perform essential functions as decomposers, symbiotic partners with plant roots, and food sources for numerous animals. The assessment estimates that roughly 40 percent of fungal species have declined in abundance over the past half-century.

Many fungal species remain poorly documented. Scientists estimate that only about 8 percent of fungal diversity has been formally described, leaving vast numbers of species unknown to science even as they vanish from forests and fields. Professor Bytebier noted that Zambia's miombo woodland harbours dozens of undescribed fungal species, several of which appear to exist nowhere else on Earth.

Economic Consequences

The economic implications of botanical decline extend across multiple sectors. Wild pollinators contribute an estimated $235 billion annually to global agriculture, yet many face threats from habitat loss and pesticide exposure. Medicinal plants, which provide primary healthcare for approximately 80 percent of people in developing countries, are disappearing from the wild faster than cultivation can compensate.

Timber resources grow scarcer in regions where old-growth forests have been depleted. Local communities that once gathered wild fruits, nuts, and fibres now travel longer distances or go without. The report calculates that ecosystem services provided by plant communities are worth approximately $125 trillion per year globally, a figure that will shrink as biodiversity erodes.

Pathways Forward

The report outlines several strategies to slow and potentially reverse plant biodiversity loss. Restoring degraded landscapes ranks among the most cost-effective approaches. Reforestation projects that prioritise native species over monoculture plantations can revive habitat connectivity while sequestering carbon. Governments in tropical nations have pledged to restore 350 million hectares of deforested land by 2030, though experts say implementation remains uneven.

Scaling up protected area networks requires both expansion and improved management. The report calls for increased funding to wildlife authorities, community engagement in conservation governance, and integration of indigenous land management practices that have sustained biodiversity for generations. Professor Bytebier pointed to Zambia's community-managed forests as a model that balances ecological preservation with local livelihoods.

What Comes Next

The next major milestone arrives in November, when representatives from 196 nations will convene for the Global Biodiversity Conference in Cali, Colombia. The assessment's findings are expected to inform negotiations over conservation targets and financing mechanisms. Campaigners hope the report will pressure governments to move beyond pledges toward concrete policy changes.

Scientists plan to update the assessment every five years, tracking whether interventions succeed or fail. Professor Bytebier urged continued investment in botanical research, particularly in tropical regions where species richness is highest and documentation remains incomplete. "We cannot protect what we do not know exists," he said. Researchers worldwide will submit their findings to the Global Biodiversity Information Facility, building a real-time picture of ecological change that policymakers can no longer ignore.

See Also

Editorial Opinion Governments in tropical nations have pledged to restore 350 million hectares of deforested land by 2030, though experts say implementation remains uneven.Scaling up protected area networks requires both expansion and improved management. Professor Bytebier pointed to Zambia's community-managed forests as a model that balances ecological preservation with local livelihoods.What Comes NextThe next major milestone arrives in November, when representatives from 196 nations will convene for the Global Biodiversity Conference in Cali, Colombia. — panapress.org Editorial Team

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