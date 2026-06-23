A South African court has denied bail to Kemi Seba, the Franco-Beninese activist known for his sharp anti-Western stance, keeping him in custody as auth…

A South African court has denied bail to Kemi Seba, the Franco-Beninese activist known for his sharp anti-Western stance, keeping him in custody as authorities prepare for his extradition hearing. The ruling came during a hearing at the Pretoria Magistrates Court, where prosecutors argued Seba posed a flight risk given the seriousness of the charges pending against him in France.

Court Ruling Keeps Activist in Custody

Magistrate Thokozani Dlamini delivered the ruling on Wednesday, rejecting Seba's application for bail after the state presented evidence that he had attempted to leave South Africa on multiple occasions since his arrest. Defence lawyers argued their client was a political refugee entitled to protection under international law. The magistrate disagreed, finding sufficient grounds to keep Seba behind bars until the extradition proceedings conclude.

Health & Medicine · Kemi Seba Denied Bail in South Africa — Extradition Hearing Set for Pretoria

Seba was apprehended at Oliver Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg three weeks ago as he attempted to board a flight to a West African destination. His arrest followed an international warrant issued by French judicial authorities, who have charged him with money laundering and fraud linked to funds allegedly diverted through organisations he founded.

What French Authorities Are Seeking

The case stems from investigations launched in Paris in 2023 when French financial crime investigators traced more than €800,000 through shell companies connected to Seba's network of Pan-African organisations. French prosecutors claim the money was raised through fundraising campaigns portraying themselves as humanitarian or political initiatives but was subsequently diverted for personal use and to fund activities deemed incompatible with French law.

Seba has consistently denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated persecution designed to silence his criticism of French and Western African policy. His legal team argues the charges are retaliation for his vocal opposition to French military presence in the Sahel region and his support for anti-colonial movements across the continent.

Pan-African Supporters Rally

Since his arrest, Seba's detention has drawn support from various Pan-African groups across the continent. Demonstrations were held outside the South African embassy in Lagos and at the French embassy in Dakar, where protesters carried banners declaring Seba a political prisoner. The Ghanaian-based African People Solidarity Forum issued a statement calling the extradition request an attempt to silence a legitimate voice for African sovereignty.

The South African government has remained cautious in its public statements. The Department of Justice confirmed only that the matter was before the courts and that all procedural requirements under the Extradition Act would be followed. Pretoria has extradition treaties with France dating back to 1997, though such treaties include provisions allowing the requested state to refuse surrender if the charges are deemed politically motivated.

Seba's History of Confrontation

Seba first rose to prominence in France where he founded the group Urgences Panafricanistes in 2016. He later established the West African branch, known as the West African People's Assembly, which operated from Dakar before being expelled from Senegal in 2023 following an altercation with French diplomatic personnel. He subsequently relocated to Ghana, where authorities granted him temporary residency before his South African arrest.

Throughout his career, Seba has organising boycotts of French products, led protests outside French military bases, and called for the removal of French influence from West African economies. His rhetoric has frequently targeted French energy companies and the CFA franc currency, which he describes as a tool of neo-colonial control over former French colonies.

Legal Arguments Ahead

The defence team, led by Johannesburg-based attorney Moses Ndlovu, has announced plans to challenge the extradition on multiple grounds. They will argue that Seba's prosecution in France would violate his right to freedom of expression and that the charges represent political persecution rather than genuine criminal conduct. Ndlovu told reporters outside the courthouse that his client would continue to fight extradition regardless of how long the process takes.

French authorities have until the end of next month to submit their full dossier of evidence to South African judicial authorities. Once received, the documentation will be reviewed by the National Prosecuting Authority, which will make a recommendation to the Justice Minister on whether to approve surrender.

What Happens Next

The Pretoria High Court has scheduled a status hearing for next week to establish timelines for the exchange of legal documents between the two countries. Seba will remain at the Johannesburg Central Prison until at least that date, where he is being held in the high-security wing alongside other awaiting extradition prisoners. His legal team has filed an urgent application to have him transferred to house arrest on humanitarian grounds, citing his need for medical treatment related to a chronic condition he has not disclosed publicly.

Regional observers are watching the case closely, given its implications for how African governments handle extradition requests from former colonial powers. The outcome could set precedent for future cases involving activists accused of anti-Western activities. A final ruling on extradition is not expected for several months, but the next few weeks will determine whether Seba remains in South African custody through the duration of proceedings.

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