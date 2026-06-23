Bukayo Saka is expected to begin Tuesday's international friendly between England and Ghana on the substitutes' bench, according to reports from the Eng…

Bukayo Saka is expected to begin Tuesday's international friendly between England and Ghana on the substitutes' bench, according to reports from the England camp on Monday. The Arsenal winger has been managing a minor injury concern that surfaced during his club's recent training sessions. Manager Gareth Southgate is understood to be taking a cautious approach with one of his most influential attacking players ahead of more demanding fixtures in the Nations League calendar.

Ghana Arrives at Wembley in High Spirits

The Black Stars touched down in London on Monday afternoon, completing their final preparations at a training base in Stoke-on-Trent. Head coach Chris Hughton has named a squad blending experienced campaigners with several uncapped players eager to make their mark at senior international level. Ghana last faced England in a competitive fixture at the 2006 World Cup, a 2-1 group-stage victory for the Three Lions in Nuremberg.

Politics & Governance · England's Saka Unlikely to Start Against Ghana on Tuesday

Tuesday's friendly at Wembley Stadium serves a dual purpose for Hughton's side. It offers valuable match-sharpening ahead of upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers while also providing an opportunity to assess players against top-tier European opposition. Ghana enter the fixture having won two of their last three internationals, with a draw against Uganda in their most recent outing in March.

Saka's Growing Influence in Southgate's System

Saka has become indispensable to England's attacking shape since establishing himself in the senior setup during Euro 2020. The 23-year-old has contributed seven goals and eleven assists across his last 18 appearances for the national team. His versatility allows Southgate to deploy him on either flank or as an inverted winger cutting onto his stronger foot.

At Arsenal, Saka has maintained exceptional form this season, scoring 11 goals and providing 9 assists in all competitions. His relationship with club manager Mikel Arteta has refined his defensive positioning, making him equally effective in tracking back and winning second balls. Southgate has modelled portions of England's tactical approach around Saka's ability to create overloads in wide areas.

Who Could Step In

Several options exist should Saka remain unavailable for a starting role. Marcus Rashford has featured prominently on the left flank during recent international windows and offers comparable pace in transition. Jack Grealish provides a different profile as a more direct dribbler who can break compact defensive structures. Phil Foden offers tactical flexibility, capable of operating centrally or drifting wide from a false-nine position.

The rotation extends beyond the front line. Southgate may use this fixture to test younger players in a less pressurised environment, with Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke both in contention for minutes. The England manager has previously emphasised the importance of squad depth during tournament cycles, and this friendly aligns with that philosophy of gradual integration.

The Nigeria Factor

Saka's heritage adds another dimension to Tuesday's fixture. Born in London to Nigerian parents, the Arsenal star was eligible for three nations before committing his international future to England at youth level. Nigeria has historically produced numerous players who chose the Three Lions over the Super Eagles, and Saka's development represents a continuing trend in the dual-eligibility landscape.

Nigerian supporters have closely monitored Saka's career, with the country's football federation maintaining informal contact over the years. While the player has publicly expressed satisfaction with his England choice, the cultural connection remains significant for fans in Lagos and across West Africa. Tuesday's match will likely attract substantial viewership in Nigeria, where England matches enjoy considerable popularity.

England's Strategic calculus

Southgate faces a delicate balancing act between fielding a competitive side and preserving key assets. The Nations League campaign resumes in June with fixtures against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland, matches that carry promotion implications for England. Saka's availability for those games forms a crucial part of the manager's planning, making Tuesday's friendly a low-stakes environment to manage his recovery.

The England medical team has communicated regularly with Arsenal's sports science department throughout the season. With the Gunners still competing on multiple fronts in the Premier League and Champions League, club-country relations regarding player welfare have grown increasingly collaborative in recent years. Both parties benefit from Saka maintaining consistent fitness through the remainder of the campaign.

What Comes Next at Wembley

Kickoff is scheduled for 20:00 BST at Wembley Stadium, where a crowd exceeding 75,000 is expected. England will announce their matchday squad approximately two hours before the first whistle. The Football Association has confirmed that Saka will undergo a final fitness assessment on Tuesday morning before a decision is made on his involvement.

The friendly marks the first meeting between these nations at Wembley, adding novelty value for supporters attending in person. Television audiences in both countries and across West Africa will have the opportunity to watch the fixture live, with coverage beginning at 19:30 BST. Players who impress on Tuesday could force their way into Southgate's thinking for the summer window, when competitive Nations League football resumes.

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