Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Puso Dithejane have released their new movie titled "On the Rise: From South Africa to Chicago Fire," chronicling journeys across …

Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Puso Dithejane have released their new movie titled "On the Rise: From South Africa to Chicago Fire," chronicling journeys across continents through the lens of South African storytellers.

Film Documents Cross-Continental Journeys

The production, now available for viewing, follows individuals as they navigate life between South Africa and Chicago, exploring themes of ambition, displacement, and professional pursuit in a new environment. Mbokazi and Dithejane serve as both creators and narrators of this personal documentary.

Technology & Innovation · South African Filmmakers Mbokazi and Dithejane Release New Movie 'On the Rise'

The film traces the path of South Africans making lives in Chicago, with particular attention to those seeking opportunities in sectors like emergency services. Chicago's fire department has historically drawn immigrant and international recruits, providing a backdrop for stories of reinvention and determination.

South African Storytelling Reaches New Audiences

Mbokazi and Dithejane represent a growing cohort of South African content creators expanding beyond local distribution models. Their work joins a broader trend of African filmmakers producing material that addresses migration, identity, and the transnational experience shared by many on the continent.

The production team operates from South Africa, using their position to document experiences that resonate with communities on both continents. Their approach highlights stories that often go untold in mainstream media narratives about African migration.

Chicago Fire Department Draws International Recruits

The Chicago Fire Department has long recruited from international pools, creating pathways for qualified candidates from abroad to serve in emergency services. For many South Africans, these positions represent stable careers and a chance to build new lives in North America.

The film explores the selection process, training requirements, and cultural adjustments faced by those who make the transition. This dimension of the documentary offers viewers insight into the practical realities behind headlines about African professionals abroad.

Themes of Ambition and Adaptation

"On the Rise" examines what drives individuals to leave familiar surroundings for uncertain futures in foreign cities. The documentary avoids sensationalism, instead focusing on measured conversations with its subjects about their motivations and expectations.

Through direct testimony, the film addresses the emotional costs of distance from family and homeland, balanced against opportunities unavailable in South Africa's domestic job market. The directors give considerable screen time to these trade-offs as experienced by their subjects.

Distribution and Audience Reach

The film targets audiences interested in migration narratives and African diaspora experiences, with particular appeal to communities in both South Africa and the United States. Digital platforms provide accessibility for viewers in multiple regions simultaneously.

Mbokazi and Dithejane have not disclosed viewership figures for the initial release window. The directors have indicated plans for follow-up content exploring similar themes in different contexts, suggesting this work marks the beginning of a longer project.

What Comes Next for the Directors

The release of "On the Rise" positions Mbokazi and Dithejane to pursue expanded projects in the documentary space. Industry observers note growing appetite for authentic African perspectives in international markets.

Viewers interested in the full documentary can access it through the creators' established platforms. The directors have signalled intentions to screen the film in select South African cities, with announcements expected within the coming months.

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