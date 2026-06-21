Cristiano Ronaldo's record-breaking sixth World Cup campaign suffered an early setback on Wednesday when Portugal was held to a goalless draw by the Dem…

Cristiano Ronaldo's record-breaking sixth World Cup campaign suffered an early setback on Wednesday when Portugal was held to a goalless draw by the Democratic Republic of Congo in their opening group stage encounter. The result leaves Portugal with just one point and plenty of questions ahead of their next fixture.

Match Ends Without Goals in Group Opener

The contest at a packed stadium in Germany produced few clear-cut opportunities for either side. Ronaldo, who arrived in Germany as Portugal's all-time leading scorer, struggled to influence the game against a well-organised DR Congo defence. The 39-year-old forward had a long-range effort saved in the first half but never truly tested the opposing goalkeeper.

Politics & Governance · Portugal Held to Draw by DR Congo as Ronaldo's Sixth World Cup Run Stalls

DR Congo, meanwhile, showed resilience and discipline throughout the ninety minutes. Their compact defensive shape frustrated Portugal's attacking players, forcing the Europeans into speculative efforts from distance. The African side also created their own chances on the counter-attack, with substitute Elia Misinga coming closest to breaking the deadlock late in the second half.

Ronaldo's Historic Campaign Gets Rocky Start

Wednesday's draw marks an inauspicious beginning to what many expected to be Ronaldo's final World Cup appearance. The Al-Nassr forward made history by becoming the first player to feature in six separate World Cup tournaments when he took the field against DR Congo. He previously played in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022.

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez acknowledged the performance fell short of expectations in his post-match remarks. "We came here expecting to win. A draw is not the result we wanted," Martinez told reporters. "We need to be more clinical in the final third."

DR Congo's Defensive Organisation Pays Dividends

The Congolese side arrived as underdogs but executed their game plan to near-perfection. Head coach Sebastien Desabre instructed his players to sit deep and absorb Portuguese pressure, a strategy that limited Ronaldo and his teammates to few genuine scoring chances.

The African nation, ranked 63rd in the world compared to Portugal's fourth position, earned a credible point that could prove valuable in the race for knockout stage qualification. DR Congo next faces a tricky encounter against another European opponent in their second group match.

Group Standings Take Shape

The draw leaves both teams with work to do in their remaining group fixtures. Portugal must now secure maximum points from their upcoming matches to avoid an embarrassing early exit from the tournament. Their next challenge comes in four days' time.

For DR Congo, a single point represents a solid foundation to build upon. The squad, featuring several players from European leagues, demonstrated they can compete against top-ranked nations when organised effectively. Desabre praised his players' commitment and focus throughout the match.

Portugal's Attacking Woes Surface Again

The result continues a concerning trend for Portugal in major tournaments. TheSelecao have now failed to win their opening group match in three of their last four World Cup appearances. Ronaldo, despite his legendary status, has found goals hard to come by at the global showpiece in recent editions.

Portugal's midfield, boasting considerable quality, failed to provide adequate service to their star striker. Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva struggled to create meaningful openings, while Joao Felix's introduction from the bench failed to change the game's dynamics.

What Comes Next for Both Nations

Portugal must quickly regroup before their next group fixture, scheduled for Sunday. Martinez faces selection decisions, with questions mounting over whether to persist with Ronaldo in a central striking role or shuffle his attacking options.

DR Congo will feel quietly satisfied with their point haul. The squad travels to their next venue with confidence restored after a disciplined defensive display. Their fans, who made their presence felt in the stadium, celebrated the final whistle with considerable enthusiasm.

Portugal's clash against their next opponent will kick off at 8pm local time on Sunday. Channels Television will provide live coverage of the match for viewers in Nigeria and across the region.

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