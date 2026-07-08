The Morocco national football team extended their remarkable unbeaten streak to 34 matches after defeating Canada, positioning the Atlas Lions as seriou…

The Morocco national football team extended their remarkable unbeaten streak to 34 matches after defeating Canada, positioning the Atlas Lions as serious contenders for the upcoming World Cup tournament. The run, which spans nearly two years of international competition, represents one of the longest unbeaten sequences in modern football history and signals a new era of consistency for the North African side.

A Historic Run of Results

Morocco's victory over Canada added another chapter to what has become an extraordinary period for the national team. The match, which form part of their World Cup qualification preparations, saw the Atlas Lions maintain their unbeaten record across friendlies, qualifiers, and competitive fixtures. Local media reported that the team has not suffered defeat since early 2022, a span that includes games against some of the world's strongest national sides.

Politics & Governance · Morocco's 34-Match Unbeaten Streak: How They Became World Cup Contenders

The streak encompasses matches against European and South American opponents, underscoring the breadth of Morocco's recent achievements. Manager Walid Regragui has built a squad capable of performing across different tactical systems, a flexibility that has proven invaluable during the extended run of positive results.

The 2022 World Cup Foundation

Morocco's current status as World Cup contenders traces directly to their stunning performance at the 2022 tournament in Qatar. The Atlas Lions became the first African team to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup, defeating Spain and Portugal along the way. That campaign transformed perceptions of African football and established Morocco as a genuine force on the global stage.

The retention of key figures from that squad, combined with continued investment in youth development, has allowed Morocco to maintain their competitive edge. Several players who featured prominently in Qatar remain central to Regragui's plans, providing experience and continuity that many rival nations lack.

Tactical Evolution Under Regragui

Since taking charge, Regragui has refined Morocco's approach without abandoning the defensive solidity that characterised their 2022 success. The team now demonstrates greater comfort in possession while retaining the tactical discipline that frustrated opposing attacks during the World Cup run. Training ground sessions in Rabat and Casablanca have focused on implementing these subtle tactical adjustments.

The squad depth has also improved markedly. Where Morocco once relied heavily on a core group of players, the current setup features multiple quality options in each position. This depth proves crucial during the compressed schedule of international tournaments, where recovery time between matches remains limited.

Morocco's rise coincides with increased investment in football infrastructure across North Africa. The country's football federation has prioritised facilities, coaching education, and youth academies, creating an environment that nurtures talent from a young age. This systematic approach stands in contrast to nations that rely primarily on individual brilliance.

The Atlas Lions' success carries significance beyond national pride. Their achievements demonstrate that African teams can compete consistently at the highest level when given proper support and strategic direction. Other nations on the continent have taken notice, with several implementing similar development frameworks in response to Morocco's breakthrough.

What Comes Next

Qualifying matches throughout the coming months will determine Morocco's path to the next World Cup. The team faces a demanding schedule that includes fixtures against regional rivals and higher-ranked opponents from outside Africa. Maintaining the unbeaten record while developing new tactical options represents the primary challenge facing Regragui and his technical staff.

Fans in cities across Morocco, from Casablanca to Marrakech, continue to pack stadiums for national team matches, generating an atmosphere that players credit as a significant factor in their home form. The connection between the squad and supporters remains a defining feature of Morocco's current era.

Outlook for the Tournament

Bookmakers and football analysts have taken note of Morocco's credentials, with the Atlas Lions now mentioned alongside traditional European and South American powers when discussing potential World Cup champions. The expectations bring fresh pressure, but also validate the trajectory the team has followed since that historic night in Doha in 2022.

The upcoming draw for World Cup qualification will determine Morocco's initial opponents. How the team navigates early competitive fixtures while preserving key players for the tournament proper will test the depth and tactical flexibility that define their current squad. The streak provides confidence, but records exist to be broken when the stakes reach their highest point.

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