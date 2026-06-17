President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to immediately allocate land for the African Resource Centre, a project named after fo…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to immediately allocate land for the African Resource Centre, a project named after former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar. The order was issued on Saturday and confirmed through official channels, directing that the land be provided along Airport Road in Abuja.

The Presidential Directive

The directive from Aso Rock marks a significant intervention in the long-running effort to establish the resource centre. Tinubu's order specifically instructed Wike, who oversees the Federal Capital Territory, to prioritise the allocation without further delay. The command carries weight given the President's authority over cabinet appointments in the FCT structure.

Politics & Governance · Tinubu Orders Wike to Allocate Land for Abdulsalami Resource Centre

Senior government officials confirmed the order late Saturday, describing it as a personal commitment by the President to honour the former Head of State's legacy. The resource centre has been in planning stages for several years, with previous administrations unable to finalise the land allocation.

Wike's Role and the FCT Allocation Process

As the Minister of the FCT, Wike controls all land allocations within Abuja's federal jurisdiction. The former Rivers State governor assumed office in August 2023 and has since overseen numerous development projects across the capital territory. His track record includes rapid execution of infrastructure programmes, though critics have questioned the transparency of some allocation decisions.

The order places Wike in a direct position to deliver on a high-profile national project. Airport Road, where the centre is expected to be situated, hosts several government facilities and represents prime real estate within the FCT. Land allocation in this area typically requires extensive bureaucratic clearance and security verification.

About the African Resource Centre

The African Resource Centre, bearing Abdulsalami Abubakar's name, aims to serve as a hub for policy research and leadership development across the continent. General Abubakar served as Nigeria's Head of State from 1998 to 1999, overseeing the transition to democratic rule. He has remained an influential figure in conflict resolution and peacebuilding efforts throughout Africa.

The centre is expected to house conference facilities, research libraries, and training programmes designed to build governance capacity across African nations. Organisers have described it as a legacy project intended to institutionalise the former leader's commitment to democratic development and regional cooperation.

Historical Context of the Project

Plans for the resource centre date back to the early 2000s, when Abubakar first proposed the initiative following his tenure as Head of State. Multiple administrations expressed support for the concept but failed to secure the necessary land and funding. The project gained renewed momentum after supporters presented the proposal to the current administration.

Senior diplomats and continental leaders have endorsed the initiative, viewing it as a tool for strengthening institutional frameworks across African states. The African Union has indicated interest in partnering with the centre once established, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

Political Implications for the FCT Minister

Wike's compliance with the order will be closely watched given his complex political relationship with the Presidency. While he was appointed by Tinubu, the FCT Minister has occasionally taken positions that diverged from federal policy. A swift and public allocation would demonstrate loyalty and administrative capability ahead of potential 2027 electoral calculations.

The directive also places Wike at the centre of a high-visibility national project, positioning him as a key implementer of presidential priorities. Political observers note that successful delivery of the resource centre would strengthen his standing within the ruling party hierarchy.

What Happens Next

The FCT Ministry is expected to begin processing the land allocation immediately following the weekend directive. Survey teams will need to demarcate the specific plots along Airport Road and complete documentation for formal handover. The timeline for groundbreaking remains uncertain pending completion of these administrative steps.

Supporters of the project have called for expedited construction timelines once land is secured. The Presidential directive effectively removes bureaucratic obstacles that previously stalled progress, though actual development will require additional funding approvals and contractor engagement.

Watch for further announcements from the FCT Ministry regarding the specific site dimensions and projected completion timeline. The Presidential directive signals the highest level of government backing, but implementation details will determine whether the African Resource Centre becomes reality within the current administration's term.

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