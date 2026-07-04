Kenya's government has ordered the immediate suspension of construction on an American-funded Ebola research facility, a move that has rattled the count…

Kenya's government has ordered the immediate suspension of construction on an American-funded Ebola research facility, a move that has rattled the country's public health sector and drawn sharp reactions from international health partners. The order came directly from Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, who cited national sovereignty concerns as the reason for halting the project. The facility, planned for a site near Nairobi, was intended to bolster regional disease surveillance capabilities in East Africa.

Minister Orders Immediate Work Stoppage

Duale announced the suspension during a press briefing in Nairobi on Tuesday, telling reporters that all construction activity must cease until further notice. The minister did not specify a timeline for reviewing the project, which has been in development for more than two years. Workers at the construction site confirmed they received orders to vacate the premises within 24 hours of the announcement. The abrupt halt has left American contractors and Kenyan subcontractorsuncertain about their next steps.

Politics & Governance · Kenya Halts US Ebola Facility — Minister Cites Sovereignty in Construction Order

Why Kenya Is Pushing Back Against the US Project

Government officials have insisted the decision stems from concerns about foreign entities operating specialized biological facilities on Kenyan soil without sufficient domestic oversight. Duale emphasised that any facility handling dangerous pathogens must fall under full Kenyan management and regulation. The minister's office released a statement clarifying that Kenya remains committed to fighting infectious diseases but expects equal partnership rather than externally led initiatives. This stance reflects growing sentiment among African nations that they should control research infrastructure built to address regional health threats.

The Regional Health Context Behind the Decision

The Democratic Republic of Congo has experienced repeated Ebola outbreaks over the past decade, with the 2014-2016 West Africa epidemic killing more than 11,000 people across multiple countries. Kenya, positioned as a major transport hub connecting Africa to the rest of the world, has long been considered a high-risk entry point for infectious diseases. The planned facility was designed to serve as an early warning centre for the entire East African region, detecting and responding to outbreaks before they spread. Health experts warn that suspending the project could leave a critical gap in the continent's disease detection network.

Washington's Response and Diplomatic Fallout

The United States embassy in Nairobi has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the suspension. American health agencies, which had been co-funding the project alongside Kenyan authorities, are believed to be seeking clarification through diplomatic channels. Sources familiar with the matter suggested that Washington views the facility as essential for protecting both Kenyan and global health security. The episode risks creating tension between two countries that have maintained relatively close health and security cooperation for decades.

What Comes Next for Kenya's Disease Prevention Capacity

The Kenyan government has not announced an alternative plan for building domestic outbreak detection capabilities. Public health advocates have expressed alarm, arguing that the country cannot afford to lose a facility designed to respond to precisely the kind of threats Kenya faces. Local laboratories currently lack the advanced biosafety infrastructure needed to safely study high-threat pathogens. The suspension leaves Kenya dependent on external reference laboratories in Europe and North America for confirming diagnoses of rare diseases, a situation health officials have long described as unsustainable.

Workers and Contractors Left in Limbo

The construction halt has put hundreds of Kenyan jobs on hold. Local contractors who won bids to provide materials and labour say they stand to lose significant revenue if the project is not restarted soon. Workers at the site described confusion and frustration after receiving evacuation notices with no explanation of when they might return. Several contractors have demanded meetings with ministry officials to discuss compensation for work already completed and materials already delivered.

What to Watch in the Coming Weeks

Duale's ministry is expected to present a formal review framework to parliament within the next month, outlining conditions under which the project might proceed. Opposition lawmakers have already called for a full debate on foreign-run health facilities operating in Kenya. Washington will be watching closely, as the outcome could set a precedent for similar projects across the continent. Whether the two governments can reach an agreement that satisfies Kenyan sovereignty demands while preserving the facility's scientific mission will determine the future of regional disease preparedness in East Africa.

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