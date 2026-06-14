The National Emergency Management Agency has begun coordinating emergency reception arrangements for Nigerian citizens being evacuated from South Africa…

The National Emergency Management Agency has begun coordinating emergency reception arrangements for Nigerian citizens being evacuated from South Africa, according to a statement from the agency released through Vanguard News on Tuesday.

NEMA Coordinates Emergency Reception

Agency officials confirmed they have activated existing emergency protocols to manage the arrival of evacuees at designated points of entry. The mobilisation follows reports of escalating xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals, including Nigerians, in various South African cities. NEMA stated that response teams have been placed on standby and that relevant state emergency agencies have been alerted to support the operation.

Politics & Governance · NEMA Activates Emergency Response as Evacuees Arrive from South Africa

The agency did not specify the exact number of citizens expected to return, citing ongoing assessments with Nigerian missions in South Africa. Vanguard News reported that diplomatic channels remain active as officials work to account for Nigerians in affected areas.

Violence in South Africa Prompts Evacuation Calls

The crisis stems from outbreaks of xenophobic violence that have flared across multiple South African provinces in recent days. Videos circulating on social media showed shops belonging to foreign nationals being vandalised and set ablaze in areas including Johannesburg and Durban. Local Nigerian community groups have been urging citizens to relocate to safer areas while authorities assess the situation.

South African authorities have deployed police units to several affected neighbourhoods, though reports indicate the security response has been uneven. The violence has drawn condemnation from regional bodies and prompted diplomatic responses from several African nations whose citizens have been caught up in the unrest.

Community Response and Nigerian Network

Nigerian diaspora organisations in South Africa have established temporary shelters for citizens displaced by the violence. Community leaders told Vanguard News that they have been distributing essential supplies and coordinating with the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria. The High Commission issued an advisory urging Nigerians to avoid affected areas and to register with the mission for emergency assistance.

Historical Context of Xenophobic Tensions

South Africa has experienced periodic outbreaks of violence against foreign nationals dating back decades. The tensions often arise during periods of economic hardship and high unemployment, with foreign workers frequently blamed for competition in informal labour markets. Nigerian citizens have been targeted in previous waves of violence, most notably in 2015 when attacks resulted in multiple deaths and widespread property destruction.

The Nigerian government at the time recalled its ambassador and considered withdrawing from diplomatic engagement, though relations eventually normalised. Tuesday's developments represent a renewed test of bilateral mechanisms for protecting Nigerian citizens abroad.

Government Response and Diplomatic Channels

The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been in contact with officials in Pretoria since the violence began. A statement from the ministry called for the protection of Nigerian citizens and their property, urging South African authorities to uphold their international obligations. The statement emphasised that Nigeria expects host governments to ensure the safety of all foreign nationals residing legally within their borders.

South Africa's Department of Home Affairs has not issued a public statement addressing the specific concerns raised by Nigeria. However, South African government spokespeople have previously described xenophobic violence as criminal behaviour that does not represent official policy.

What Happens Next

NEMA officials indicated that reception arrangements will prioritise the most vulnerable evacuees, including those who suffered injuries or whose property was destroyed. The agency stated it is coordinating with state governments to ensure returning citizens have access to support services upon arrival.

Observers note that the situation will depend heavily on whether South African authorities can contain the violence in the coming days. If attacks continue or spread to additional cities, evacuation operations may need to expand significantly, placing pressure on both diplomatic resources and NEMA's coordination capacity.

Citizens seeking emergency assistance have been advised to contact the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria or the emergency hotline operated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

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