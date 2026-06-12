Nigeria's national electricity grid failed for the fourth time this year on Thursday, plunging multiple states into darkness as the country continues to…

Nigeria's national electricity grid failed for the fourth time this year on Thursday, plunging multiple states into darkness as the country continues to grapple with a power crisis that has resisted years of reform efforts and international funding. The collapse, which occurred in the early afternoon, affected transmission infrastructure across several regions and highlighted the deep-rooted failures in Africa's largest economy's energy sector.

Grid Failure Throws Cities Into Darkness

The Transmission Company of Nigeria confirmed the disturbance in a statement posted on social media, attributing the collapse to a system failure that triggered automatic load shedding across the network. Residents in Abuja, Lagos, Kano, and Port Harcourt reported total power outages within minutes of the incident. Power generation dropped to near zero before emergency protocols gradually restored supply to critical facilities hours later.

Health & Medicine · Nigeria's Power Grid Collapses Again — Billions Spent, Millions Still in the Dark

The national grid has now experienced multiple collapses in 2024, a pattern that critics say exposes the fragility of infrastructure that has received billions in combined government spending and international loans. Experts have long warned that without major upgrades to transmission lines and generation capacity, Nigeria's 206 million people will remain hostage to an unreliable supply.

Billions Committed, Results Remain Elusive

The Nigerian government has pledged repeated interventions over the past decade. A national rollout of prepaid meters was announced to address billing disputes and curb estimated overbilling that inflames consumer frustration. Separate initiatives aimed at expanding generation capacity have added megawatts to the national grid, yet distribution networks remain unable to deliver that power reliably to end users.

Successive administrations have announced power sector roadmaps, each promising to end the darkness that forces households and businesses to rely on privately owned diesel generators. The cost of running those generators falls heaviest on small businesses, manufacturers, and low-income families who cannot afford the fuel. A Lagos-based restaurant owner told local media that generator fuel now accounts for a significant portion of monthly operating costs, squeezing margins in an already difficult economy.

World Bank Funding Under Scrutiny

The World Bank has committed substantial financing to Nigeria's power sector over the years, supporting projects aimed at increasing generation, improving transmission efficiency, and expanding access in underserved areas. Bank officials have repeatedly engaged with Nigerian authorities on policy reforms needed to make the sector commercially viable and attract private investment. However, critics argue that disbursement of funds has not translated into tangible improvements on the ground.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, the sector's watchdog, has acknowledged the gap between investment and outcomes. In recent quarterly reports, the regulator noted that aggregate technical losses in the distribution network remain high, meaning significant portions of generated power never reach paying customers. Revenue collection rates have also fallen short of targets, creating cash flow problems for operators who struggle to maintain equipment and pay for gas supplies.

Economic Toll Deepens as Industry Flees

The power crisis carries a direct economic cost that analysts estimate runs into billions of dollars annually in lost productivity. Manufacturing facilities operate at reduced capacity or shift production schedules around generator runtimes. Cold chain systems for food storage and pharmaceuticals fail during outages, spoiling goods and creating health risks. Telecom masts rely on generator backup, adding to operating costs that ultimately appear in consumer pricing.

In the northern city of Kano, textile factories that once employed thousands have shuttered or moved operations abroad, citing unreliable power among their reasons for relocating. The collapse of local manufacturing has ripple effects through supply chains and informal employment that sustain communities. Youth unemployment, already at elevated levels, worsens as job creation stalls in sectors that depend on consistent electricity.

The Rural Access Gap

While urban centres endure intermittent grid supply, rural communities across Nigeria's states face a different reality. Many villages have never received grid connection at all. Off-grid solar projects have provided some relief in remote areas, but scale remains limited. The federal rural electrification agency has struggled to meet deployment targets, constrained by funding gaps and logistical challenges in reaching dispersed populations.

Schools without power cannot operate computers or provide evening study programmes. Health clinics unable to maintain refrigeration for vaccines rely on kerosene refrigerators that require constant attention. Agricultural processing equipment sits idle in communities where diesel fuel is expensive and difficult to source consistently.

What Comes Next for Nigeria's Energy Sector

Government officials have indicated that emergency measures are being fast-tracked to prevent further grid collapses, including investments in backup systems at major transmission substations. The Ministry of Power has scheduled meetings with generation companies and gas suppliers to address payment arrears that have accumulated over months and threaten gas delivery contracts.

The World Bank is expected to conduct a mid-term review of its Nigeria power sector financing programme before the end of the quarter. That review will assess whether current approaches are working and whether restructuring is needed. Observers say the review comes at a critical moment, as donor patience wanes and Nigerian households and businesses continue to bear the cost of a power system that fails to deliver.

What to watch: whether the government announces new emergency regulations or policy changes following Thursday's collapse. Consumer advocacy groups have called for greater transparency around grid management and faster resolution of disputes between operators. The next few weeks will test whether the latest round of promises produces action or fades into the pattern of unmet commitments that has defined Nigeria's power sector for years.

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