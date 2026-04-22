Portugal has announced a major expansion of its technology sector in Nigeria, marking a strategic shift in the country’s digital ambitions. The move comes as part of a broader effort to strengthen ties between the two nations, with Portugal aiming to establish a stronger foothold in Africa’s largest economy. This development has sparked discussions about how such partnerships could align with Africa’s broader development goals, particularly in technology and innovation.

Portugal's Strategic Move into Nigeria's Tech Sector

Portugal’s Ministry of Science and Technology has signed a memorandum of understanding with Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to support the growth of local tech startups. The agreement, signed in Lagos in March 2024, includes a commitment of €15 million to fund digital infrastructure projects across the country. This marks the first major investment from Portugal in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.

economy-business · Portugal Boosts Tech Presence in Nigeria Amid Digital Expansion

The initiative is part of Portugal’s broader strategy to position itself as a key player in Africa’s digital transformation. By partnering with Nigeria, which has one of the fastest-growing tech markets on the continent, Portugal aims to tap into the potential of a population of over 220 million people. The collaboration also includes training programs for Nigerian engineers and developers, with a goal of building local expertise in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and blockchain.

How This Aligns with Africa’s Development Goals

The partnership between Portugal and Nigeria aligns with several of the African Union’s key development objectives, including the Agenda 2063 vision for a technologically empowered continent. By investing in digital infrastructure, the collaboration supports the goal of creating a more inclusive and innovation-driven economy. This is particularly important in a region where over 60% of the population is under the age of 35, and where technology is seen as a key driver of job creation and economic growth.

Experts suggest that such international partnerships could help bridge the digital divide in Africa. “Portugal’s investment in Nigeria’s tech sector is a step in the right direction,” said Dr. Adebayo Adeyemi, a technology policy analyst at the University of Ibadan. “It brings much-needed capital and expertise to a sector that is still in its early stages but has huge potential.”

Challenges and Opportunities in the Tech Sector

Despite the positive momentum, challenges remain. Nigeria’s tech sector faces issues such as limited access to financing, inadequate internet connectivity, and a lack of skilled professionals. According to a 2023 report by the African Development Bank, only 45% of Nigerians have access to high-speed internet, which hinders the growth of digital businesses.

However, the partnership with Portugal offers a chance to address some of these challenges. The €15 million investment is expected to be used to expand broadband networks, particularly in rural areas. It will also fund the establishment of innovation hubs in major cities such as Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. These hubs will serve as incubators for startups and provide a space for collaboration between local and international tech firms.

Training and Workforce Development

A key component of the agreement is the focus on training and workforce development. Portugal will provide technical assistance to Nigerian universities and vocational institutions to improve their curricula in information and communication technology (ICT). This includes the development of new courses and the introduction of practical training modules.

Additionally, the initiative will facilitate exchange programs for Nigerian students and professionals to study and work in Portugal. This not only helps build local expertise but also fosters stronger cultural and economic ties between the two countries. The first cohort of participants is expected to begin their training in 2025.

What’s Next for Portugal and Nigeria’s Tech Collaboration

Looking ahead, the success of this partnership will depend on the implementation of the agreed-upon projects and the ability to scale the initiatives across Nigeria. The next major milestone is the launch of the first innovation hub in Lagos, scheduled for early 2025. This will be followed by the expansion of broadband networks to 10 additional states by the end of the year.

For now, stakeholders are watching closely to see how this collaboration will unfold. The partnership could serve as a model for other African countries seeking to attract foreign investment in their tech sectors. As Nigeria continues to position itself as a digital hub on the continent, the role of international partners like Portugal will be crucial in shaping its future.