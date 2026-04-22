Cape Town’s informal settlements of Philippi and Nyanga are under threat from a growing extortion crisis, with residents reporting increased pressure from criminal groups demanding money in exchange for protection. The city’s municipal authorities have condemned the activity, calling it a violation of public safety and a direct challenge to governance. The situation has sparked widespread concern, as the city grapples with how to address the issue while maintaining trust with vulnerable communities.

Extortion Rises in Philippi and Nyanga

Residents in Philippi, a densely populated area on the outskirts of Cape Town, say they are being targeted by groups that demand payments ranging from R500 to R2,000 per household. Some have reported threats against family members if they refuse to pay. The extortion is tied to the illegal collection and disposal of waste, with criminal gangs claiming control over the sector. A local community leader, Sipho Mthembu, confirmed the growing problem, stating, “We are being forced to pay for services we never asked for.”

economy-business · Cape Town Slams Extortion in Informal Settlements — Residents Demand Action

The city’s Department of Finance and Planning has acknowledged the issue, noting that extortion undermines public services and erodes trust in local governance. “We are working with the police to investigate these incidents and ensure that residents are not coerced into paying for basic services,” said spokesperson Thandiwe Nkosi. However, many residents feel the response has been slow, with no clear action taken to address the root causes of the problem.

Impact on Local Governance and Development

The extortion crisis in Philippi and Nyanga highlights a broader challenge for African cities: the struggle to provide basic services in informal settlements while combating organized crime. Cape Town, like many African urban centers, faces pressure to improve waste management and sanitation, but the presence of criminal groups complicates these efforts. The issue also reflects a wider problem of governance in informal areas, where state presence is often weak or absent.

According to the South African Cities Network, over 20% of Cape Town’s population lives in informal settlements, many of which lack reliable access to clean water, electricity, and waste disposal. The extortion crisis exacerbates these challenges, as residents are forced to divert limited resources to pay criminal groups rather than invest in their own well-being. “This is not just a security issue — it’s a development issue,” said Dr. Linda Mokoena, an urban development expert at the University of Cape Town. “Without addressing these root causes, we risk deepening inequality and instability.”

Broader Implications for African Development

The situation in Cape Town is not unique. Across Africa, extortion and informal taxation are increasingly common in urban areas, where weak governance and limited state capacity create opportunities for criminal networks. In Nigeria, for example, similar patterns have emerged in cities like Lagos, where informal groups extort businesses and residents under the guise of protection. These issues hinder economic growth, deter investment, and weaken public trust in institutions.

For African development goals, the Cape Town case underscores the need for stronger local governance and community engagement. The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 11, which focuses on sustainable cities and communities, calls for improved urban governance and access to basic services. However, without addressing the role of extortion and organized crime, these goals will remain out of reach for many.

Efforts to Combat Extortion

Local authorities in Cape Town have launched a public awareness campaign, urging residents to report extortion attempts and avoid paying criminals. The city has also increased police patrols in affected areas, though many residents say this is not enough. “We need more than just patrols — we need long-term solutions that address poverty and lack of opportunity,” said Mthembu.

Meanwhile, international organizations are watching closely. The African Development Bank has called for increased funding for urban infrastructure and anti-corruption initiatives, arguing that these are critical to sustainable growth. “Extortion is not just a local issue — it’s a regional one,” said Bank representative Kemi Adebayo. “We must invest in systems that empower communities and hold criminals accountable.”

What’s Next for Cape Town?

The city’s next step will be to work with national authorities and community leaders to implement a comprehensive strategy to tackle extortion. This includes improving waste management systems, increasing transparency in municipal services, and strengthening law enforcement. A public forum is scheduled for mid-May, where residents will have the opportunity to voice their concerns and suggest solutions.

For now, the situation in Philippi and Nyanga remains tense. Residents are waiting for real action, while the city faces mounting pressure to deliver on its promise of safer, more inclusive urban spaces. As one resident put it, “We don’t want protection — we want the city to do its job.”

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