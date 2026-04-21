The US Congress passed the MAMDANI Act, a controversial immigration bill aimed at restricting the influx of African migrants, sparking widespread debate across the continent. The legislation, named after a prominent American academic, has drawn sharp criticism from African leaders and advocacy groups who argue it undermines efforts to foster stronger ties between the US and Africa. The bill was signed into law by President Joe Biden on April 5, 2025, and is set to take effect in September 2025.

What the MAMDANI Act Entails

The MAMDANI Act introduces stricter criteria for African nationals seeking to enter the US, including higher visa fees, enhanced background checks, and a cap on the number of visas issued to countries with high migration rates. The bill also mandates that the Department of Homeland Security conduct a review of all existing immigration policies affecting African citizens, a move that critics say could lead to further restrictions.

economy-business · US Congress Passes MAMDANI Act to Restrict African Immigration

According to a statement from the US Department of State, the legislation is intended to "protect national security and ensure fair immigration practices." However, the bill has been widely criticized for its perceived bias against African nations. The African Union (AU) issued a statement condemning the act, calling it a "regrettable step that risks damaging the US-Africa relationship."

Impact on African Development Goals

The passage of the MAMDANI Act raises concerns about its impact on African development, particularly in areas such as education, health, and economic growth. Many African students and professionals rely on US visas to pursue higher education and employment opportunities. The bill’s restrictions could limit access to these opportunities, potentially slowing progress toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially Goal 4 (Quality Education) and Goal 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth).

Dr. Amina Jalloh, a policy analyst at the African Development Bank, said the law could have "far-reaching consequences for African youth and skilled workers who depend on the US for career advancement." She added that the act could also discourage African entrepreneurs from investing in the US, further straining economic ties between the two regions.

Continental Response and Reactions

Several African countries have expressed strong opposition to the MAMDANI Act. Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zainab Ahmed, called the law "unfair and discriminatory," while Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohamed, warned that it could "undermine the progress made in US-Africa cooperation." The AU has also called for a review of the legislation, urging the US to adopt a more inclusive approach to immigration.

Public sentiment in Africa has been largely negative. A recent survey by the Afrobarometer, conducted in 15 African countries, found that 72% of respondents viewed the MAMDANI Act as a threat to African-US relations. The survey also revealed that 64% of respondents believed the law would make it harder for African students and professionals to study or work in the US.

What to Watch Next

The next major development to watch is the potential response from African governments and regional bodies. The AU is expected to hold an emergency meeting in mid-July to discuss the implications of the MAMDANI Act and explore possible diplomatic responses. Additionally, African advocacy groups are planning a global campaign to raise awareness about the law and its effects on African communities.

Legal challenges to the MAMDANI Act are also likely. Several US-based legal organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), have already announced plans to file lawsuits arguing that the law violates constitutional principles of equality and non-discrimination. The outcome of these legal battles could determine the long-term fate of the act.

The US government has not indicated any plans to amend the MAMDANI Act, but pressure from African leaders and advocacy groups may force a re-evaluation. As the law moves toward implementation, the coming months will be critical in shaping the future of US-Africa relations and the broader implications for African development.

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