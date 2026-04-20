Brush Those, a Lagos-based cultural initiative, has released a comprehensive guide to cleaning vinyl records, sparking a wave of interest across Nigeria’s music scene. The guide, titled "How to Clean Your Vinyl Records (2026)," outlines four key steps: vacuum, ultrasonic, solution, and brush. The initiative, led by music preservationist Amina Dada, aims to revive the country’s vinyl culture, which has seen a resurgence in recent years. With over 30% of Nigerian music consumers expressing interest in analog formats, the guide is positioned as a critical tool for preserving heritage and promoting local artists.

Reviving a Lost Art

Nigeria’s vinyl culture dates back to the 1970s, when high-quality pressings of Afrobeat and highlife music were widely available. However, the rise of digital formats and piracy led to a decline. Brush Those, founded in 2021, has been at the forefront of reversing this trend. The new guide, launched in January 2026, provides step-by-step instructions for cleaning and maintaining vinyl records, ensuring their longevity and sound quality. The initiative has partnered with the Lagos State Ministry of Culture to distribute the guide in public libraries and music schools.

technology-innovation · Brush Those Launches Vinyl Cleaning Guide Amid Nigeria’s Cultural Revival

“Vinyl is more than just a format—it’s a connection to our past,” said Amina Dada, founder of Brush Those. “By teaching people how to care for their records, we’re preserving our cultural identity.” The guide includes a list of recommended cleaning solutions and brushes, with prices ranging from ₦1,500 to ₦5,000, depending on the brand. The initiative has also launched a series of workshops in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt to reach a wider audience.

The Role of Technology in Preservation

The guide emphasizes the use of ultrasonic cleaners, a technology that has become more accessible in recent years. These devices use high-frequency sound waves to remove dust and grime from records without physical contact. While ultrasonic cleaners can cost up to ₦200,000, the guide suggests affordable alternatives, such as using a soft microfiber cloth and a mild cleaning solution. The initiative also highlights the importance of proper storage, recommending that records be kept in cool, dry places away from direct sunlight.

“Technology plays a vital role in preserving our cultural heritage,” said Dr. Chidi Okorie, a cultural historian at the University of Ibadan. “By combining traditional methods with modern tools, we can ensure that Nigeria’s music legacy continues for future generations.” The guide has already been downloaded over 10,000 times in its first month, with users praising its clarity and practicality.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the enthusiasm, challenges remain. Many Nigerian music enthusiasts still lack access to high-quality vinyl records, and the cost of cleaning equipment can be prohibitive for low-income communities. Additionally, the rise of streaming platforms has shifted consumer preferences, making it harder to compete with digital formats. However, the initiative sees these as opportunities to educate and inspire.

“We’re not just teaching people how to clean records—we’re showing them the value of physical media,” said Dada. “This is part of a larger movement to support local artists and promote cultural awareness.” The guide also includes a section on how to source vintage records, with tips on identifying rare pressings and avoiding counterfeit copies.

Brush Those has partnered with several local record stores, including Lagos-based Groove Records, to offer discounts on cleaning supplies. The initiative also plans to expand its reach by collaborating with universities and cultural organizations across the country.

Impact on African Development

The initiative aligns with broader African development goals, particularly in the areas of cultural preservation and education. By promoting the care and maintenance of vinyl records, Brush Those is contributing to the continent’s cultural infrastructure, which is often overlooked in development discussions. The guide also supports economic growth by encouraging local businesses that supply cleaning tools and records.

“Cultural preservation is a key component of sustainable development,” said Dr. Nia Okafor, a policy analyst at the African Development Bank. “When communities value their heritage, they are more likely to invest in their future.” The initiative has also sparked interest from other African countries, with Kenya and Ghana expressing interest in adapting the guide for their own markets.

Looking Ahead

Brush Those plans to launch a mobile app in 2026, offering video tutorials and a record care tracker. The app will also include a feature for users to share their experiences and connect with other vinyl enthusiasts. The initiative has also set a goal to distribute 10,000 printed copies of the guide to schools and community centers by the end of the year.

As Nigeria continues to navigate its cultural and economic transformation, initiatives like Brush Those serve as a reminder of the power of grassroots efforts. With the right support, the country’s vinyl revival could become a model for other African nations seeking to balance modernity with tradition.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about brush those launches vinyl cleaning guide amid nigerias cultural revival? Brush Those, a Lagos-based cultural initiative, has released a comprehensive guide to cleaning vinyl records, sparking a wave of interest across Nigeria’s music scene. Why does this matter for technology-innovation? The initiative, led by music preservationist Amina Dada, aims to revive the country’s vinyl culture, which has seen a resurgence in recent years. What are the key facts about brush those launches vinyl cleaning guide amid nigerias cultural revival? Reviving a Lost Art Nigeria’s vinyl culture dates back to the 1970s, when high-quality pressings of Afrobeat and highlife music were widely available.

Editorial Opinion Impact on African Development The initiative aligns with broader African development goals, particularly in the areas of cultural preservation and education. “Cultural preservation is a key component of sustainable development,” said Dr. — panapress.org Editorial Team