Sudan's ongoing conflict has taken a new turn as Mohamed Suleiman, a journalist trapped in the war-torn country, received a sudden influx of three years' worth of messages after his phone reconnected. The messages, sent during the height of the war, offer a harrowing glimpse into the chaos and human cost of the crisis. The revelation comes as the region grapples with the broader implications of Sudan's instability on African development goals, particularly in the areas of governance, security, and regional cooperation.

Trapped in Conflict

Mohamed Suleiman, a journalist based in Khartoum, had been cut off from the world for over three years due to the collapse of communication infrastructure amid the war. His phone, which had been disconnected since 2021, suddenly reactivated in early 2024, flooding his inbox with messages from colleagues, family, and sources. The messages, spanning 2021 to 2023, capture the escalating violence, the breakdown of public services, and the humanitarian crisis that has displaced millions.

politics-governance · Sudan's War Unfolds in 3 Years of Messages as Reporter's Phone Reconnects

The sudden reactivation of Suleiman’s phone has raised questions about the state of communication in Sudan. With internet and mobile networks frequently disrupted by fighting, the ability to maintain contact is a rare and valuable asset. The messages reveal not only the personal toll on individuals but also the broader challenges of information dissemination in a country where news is often censored or delayed.

Human Cost and Regional Impact

The war in Sudan, which began in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, has led to over 10,000 deaths and displaced more than 7 million people. The conflict has also spilled over into neighboring countries, with refugees fleeing to South Sudan, Chad, and Egypt. The situation has placed immense pressure on regional institutions, including the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), to mediate and provide aid.

For Nigeria, the crisis in Sudan is more than a distant conflict. As a key player in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and a regional leader, Nigeria has a vested interest in stabilizing its neighbors. The instability in Sudan threatens to exacerbate existing security challenges, such as cross-border terrorism and smuggling, which have already impacted Nigeria’s northwestern regions.

Development Goals Under Threat

The conflict in Sudan directly undermines several African Union Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to peace, justice, and strong institutions (SDG 16), as well as poverty reduction and hunger (SDG 1 and 2). With infrastructure destroyed and public services paralyzed, the country’s progress toward these goals has been severely set back.

Development experts warn that without immediate intervention, the crisis could have long-term consequences for the entire region. The lack of access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities in Sudan will continue to fuel migration and instability, making it harder for African nations to achieve their shared development targets.

International Response and Challenges

The international community has struggled to respond effectively to the crisis. While the United Nations and the African Union have called for an immediate ceasefire, enforcement has been difficult. The conflict has also exposed the limitations of regional organizations in managing complex conflicts without stronger political will and financial resources.

Humanitarian aid has been hampered by the lack of access to affected areas. As of early 2024, over 20 million people in Sudan require urgent assistance, but only 30% of the needed funds have been secured. The situation is further complicated by the presence of armed groups that control key routes and often block aid convoys.

What to Watch Next

As the conflict continues, the next few months will be critical. A planned humanitarian summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in May 2024, could provide a platform for increased international support. However, the success of such efforts will depend on the willingness of warring parties to allow aid access and the ability of regional leaders to broker a lasting peace.

For African development, the crisis in Sudan is a stark reminder of the fragility of progress. It underscores the need for stronger regional cooperation, more resilient infrastructure, and a greater focus on conflict prevention. As the world watches, the coming weeks will determine whether the continent can rise to meet these challenges or face further setbacks.

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