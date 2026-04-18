Tamil Nadu farmers in the Tiruttani constituency are demanding increased government support to improve their livelihoods as the 2026 election approaches. Residents, particularly those near the Subramaniaswami Temple, have highlighted the need for better irrigation systems, access to affordable credit, and improved market linkages. The region, known for its agricultural output, has seen rising costs and erratic weather patterns, exacerbating challenges for small-scale farmers.

Farmer Struggles Highlight Broader Development Gaps

Local farmers report that rising input costs have cut into their profits, with fertiliser prices increasing by 22% since 2023. In Tiruttani, where rice and cotton are major crops, many farmers rely on seasonal rains, making them vulnerable to climate fluctuations. The Tiruttani District Agricultural Office has recorded a 15% decline in crop yields over the past three years, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

politics-governance · Tamil Nadu Farmers Demand Support for Tiruttani Livelihoods

Residents argue that without targeted interventions, the constituency will struggle to meet national development goals. Tamil Nadu’s state government has set a target of doubling farm income by 2030, but many farmers feel excluded from the benefits. “We are the backbone of this region, but we are not being heard,” said R. Sundaram, a local farmer and member of the Tiruttani Farmers’ Association.

Infrastructure and Access to Markets Remain Key Concerns

Improving infrastructure is a top priority for Tiruttani residents. Roads in the area, especially those leading to the Subramaniaswami Temple, are in poor condition, making it difficult for farmers to transport goods to market. A 2024 report by the Tamil Nadu Rural Development Ministry found that 40% of rural roads in the state are in disrepair, contributing to higher transport costs and lost revenue.

Local leaders are urging the state government to prioritise rural road upgrades and invest in cold storage facilities. “Without better infrastructure, our farmers will continue to lose out,” said M. Gopal, a Tiruttani MLA. “This is not just about election promises—it’s about real, tangible support for our people.”

Climate Resilience and Water Management

Climate resilience is another pressing issue. Tiruttani, like many parts of Tamil Nadu, has faced prolonged droughts and erratic monsoons. The Subramaniaswami Temple, a major religious and cultural site, is also affected by water scarcity, with local wells running dry during peak seasons. Officials from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board have acknowledged the need for better groundwater management but have yet to announce concrete plans.

Experts suggest that investing in rainwater harvesting and modern irrigation techniques could help. A pilot project in nearby Thiruvallur showed a 30% increase in water availability for farmers. However, scaling such efforts requires political will and funding—both of which are in short supply.

Election 2026 as a Catalyst for Change

The 2026 elections have become a focal point for residents hoping to push for agricultural reforms. Political parties are already making promises to address farmers’ concerns, but many fear these will remain unfulfilled without sustained pressure. “This is our chance to demand accountability,” said Sundaram. “We need policies that reflect our needs, not just political slogans.”

As the election campaign gains momentum, farmers and residents are organising meetings and petitions to ensure their voices are heard. The Tiruttani Farmers’ Association has launched a campaign titled “Support Our Harvest,” calling for a dedicated agricultural development fund. If successful, it could set a precedent for other constituencies across Tamil Nadu.

Looking Ahead: What to Watch

The coming months will be critical for Tiruttani’s farmers. The state government is expected to announce its 2026 budget in early 2025, which could include new agricultural initiatives. Meanwhile, the Tiruttani Farmers’ Association plans to hold a public forum in January to present their demands directly to political candidates.

For now, residents remain hopeful but cautious. “We need more than promises,” said Gopal. “We need action—before the next harvest season arrives.” As the election approaches, the focus on Tiruttani’s agricultural challenges could spark a broader conversation about rural development in Tamil Nadu and beyond.