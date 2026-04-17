President Bola Tinubu signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill and approved a budget extension for 2025, marking a pivotal move in Nigeria’s fiscal strategy. The decision, made in March, aims to address ongoing economic pressures and ensure continuity in public spending amid a volatile currency and inflation. The bill, passed by the National Assembly, includes measures to stabilise the economy and support key sectors like agriculture and energy. The move comes as the country grapples with a growing debt burden and a need for structural reforms.

Key Provisions of the Budget Extension

The 2025 budget extension grants the federal government additional time to finalise its financial plans, avoiding a potential funding gap. The bill allocates N23.6 trillion for the 2025 fiscal year, a figure that reflects both the government’s priorities and the challenges of maintaining public services. The extension also allows for the implementation of new fiscal policies, including a focus on improving tax collection and reducing reliance on oil revenues.

politics-governance · Tinubu Signs 2026 Appropriation Bill, Extends 2025 Budget

The Ministry of Finance, led by Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed, highlighted that the budget extension would help in managing inflation, which has reached 23.5% in February 2024. The government has also pledged to invest in infrastructure, with a significant portion of the budget directed towards road and power projects. These initiatives are part of Nigeria’s broader goals to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to economic growth and reduced inequality.

Impact on Economic Development

The budget extension has been welcomed by some economists, who argue that it provides much-needed stability in a time of uncertainty. However, critics warn that without deeper reforms, the move could exacerbate fiscal imbalances. “The extension is a temporary fix, not a long-term solution,” said Dr. Chidi Okoye, an economic analyst at the University of Lagos. “Nigeria needs to address its structural challenges, such as low tax compliance and inefficient public spending.”

Infrastructure development remains a key focus, with the government announcing plans to expand the national electricity grid and improve rural connectivity. These efforts align with the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) vision for the continent, which prioritises energy access and digital transformation. The AfDB has already pledged $2 billion in funding for Nigeria’s energy sector, highlighting the importance of infrastructure in driving economic growth.

Challenges and Opportunities

Nigeria’s economic landscape is marked by persistent challenges, including a weak naira, high unemployment, and a reliance on oil exports. The budget extension aims to mitigate some of these issues by supporting non-oil sectors and promoting private sector investment. However, the effectiveness of these measures will depend on the government’s ability to enforce fiscal discipline and attract foreign direct investment.

The education sector also faces hurdles, with underfunded schools and a shortage of skilled workers. The 2025 budget includes a modest increase in education spending, but experts say more is needed to meet the continent’s development goals. “Investing in education is critical for Nigeria’s future,” said Amina Musa, a policy analyst at the African Institute for Economic Development. “Without a skilled workforce, the country cannot compete in the global economy.”

Looking Ahead: What to Watch

The next major milestone for the budget will be the release of the 2025 financial statement, expected in April. This will provide a clearer picture of how the government plans to utilise its extended budget. Additionally, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to announce new monetary policies in the coming weeks, which could impact inflation and exchange rates.

As Nigeria moves forward, the success of the 2025 budget will depend on transparency, accountability, and effective implementation. The government must balance short-term needs with long-term goals, ensuring that resources are allocated to areas that drive inclusive growth. For African development, Nigeria’s experience offers valuable lessons on how to navigate economic challenges while advancing continental priorities.