South Africa’s tech sector took a bold step toward gender equality as the Wired4Women Awards gala celebrated 50 female innovators in Johannesburg on Friday. The event, hosted by the National Department of Science and Innovation, highlighted the growing role of women in Africa’s digital transformation. With 40% of attendees from rural regions, the ceremony underscored the push to bridge the gender gap in STEM fields across the continent.

Women in Tech: A Growing Force in Africa’s Development

The Wired4Women Awards, now in its fifth year, have become a key platform for African women in technology. This year’s event featured 50 honourees, including software engineers, data scientists, and digital entrepreneurs from across the continent. The recognition comes as Africa’s tech ecosystem grows, with startups raising over $1 billion in 2023, a 25% increase from the previous year.

economy-business · South Africa Launches Tech Awards to Empower Women in Innovation

“Women are not just participants in Africa’s digital revolution—they are its driving force,” said Dr. Noma Mokoena, director of the National Department of Science and Innovation. “We need to ensure they have the resources, mentorship, and visibility to lead.”

Breaking Barriers: Challenges and Opportunities

Despite progress, women in African tech still face significant challenges. A 2022 report by the African Development Bank found that only 22% of tech entrepreneurs in Africa are women. Cultural biases, limited access to funding, and a lack of mentorship often hinder their advancement. However, initiatives like the Wired4Women Awards aim to change that narrative.

“This award is a reminder that women can and do lead in tech,” said Amina Adisa, a Nigerian software developer and one of the 2024 honourees. “We need more platforms like this to help us rise.”

Regional Impact and National Policy

The event highlighted the growing influence of women in tech across different African regions. From Nairobi to Cape Town, female innovators are driving solutions in fintech, healthtech, and agricultural technology. In Kenya, for instance, women-led startups have contributed to a 15% increase in digital financial inclusion over the past two years.

South Africa’s government has also pledged to support more women in tech through its National Development Plan 2030. The plan includes a target of 40% female representation in STEM fields by 2030, a goal that aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 5 on gender equality.

Investing in Women: A Path to Economic Growth

Experts argue that investing in women in tech is not just a moral imperative—it is an economic one. A study by the World Bank found that increasing women’s participation in the workforce could boost Africa’s GDP by up to 30% by 2030. The Wired4Women Awards are a step in that direction, offering visibility, networking, and funding opportunities to female innovators.

“When women succeed, everyone benefits,” said Dr. Mokoena. “We need to invest in their potential, and that starts with recognition and support.”

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for Women in Tech?

With the 2025 African Union summit on gender equality approaching, the momentum from the Wired4Women Awards could shape future policy decisions. The event also sets a precedent for more inclusive tech ecosystems across the continent. As more women enter the field, the focus will shift to ensuring they have long-term opportunities and leadership roles.

For now, the message is clear: women in tech are not just part of Africa’s future—they are already shaping it. The next step is to ensure their voices are heard, their talents are nurtured, and their contributions are celebrated.