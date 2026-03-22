As International Digital Cleanup Day approaches, global cybersecurity firms are urging businesses and individuals to address the growing threat of digital clutter. The initiative, which promotes the removal of unnecessary digital data to reduce cyber risks, has gained traction in Nigeria and across Africa, where digital adoption is accelerating. The warning comes amid rising concerns over data breaches, identity theft, and the increasing sophistication of cybercriminals targeting African markets.

The event, organised by the non-profit organisation Clean, aims to raise awareness about the importance of managing digital footprints. In Nigeria, where internet penetration has surpassed 60%, the need for digital hygiene is more pressing than ever. Cybersecurity experts warn that unmanaged data can create vulnerabilities that hackers exploit, threatening both personal and organisational security.

What is International Digital Cleanup Day?

economy-business · Firms Warn: Clean Up Digital Clutter or Risk Cyber Threats

International Digital Cleanup Day is an annual event that encourages individuals and organisations to audit and delete unnecessary digital files. The campaign, led by the Clean initiative, highlights how excess data can increase the risk of cyberattacks and privacy violations. In 2024, the focus has shifted to educating users on the importance of digital hygiene, especially in regions where digital infrastructure is still developing.

According to Clean, the average person now stores over 100,000 digital files, many of which are redundant or unsecured. This data, if not properly managed, can be a goldmine for cybercriminals. In Nigeria, where mobile internet usage is high, the risk of data exposure is particularly significant. The Clean initiative has partnered with local tech firms to provide tools and resources to help users clean up their digital spaces.

Why Clean Matters in Africa’s Digital Growth

The push for digital cleanliness aligns with broader African development goals, including the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which prioritises digital transformation and cybersecurity. As more African countries invest in digital infrastructure, the need for robust data management practices becomes critical. Clean’s efforts support this agenda by promoting safer online environments and fostering digital literacy.

In Nigeria, where the digital economy is growing rapidly, the consequences of neglecting digital hygiene are becoming more evident. Recent data breaches at financial institutions and government agencies have underscored the need for proactive measures. Clean’s campaign is seen as a vital step in building a more secure digital ecosystem that supports economic growth and innovation.

Clean News Today: A Growing Movement

Clean has gained momentum across Africa, with local chapters in countries like Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa. The organisation’s initiatives are supported by both public and private sector stakeholders who recognise the economic and social benefits of a secure digital environment. In Nigeria, Clean has launched a series of workshops and online guides to help users understand how to protect their digital assets.

The organisation’s latest report highlights a 30% increase in digital security concerns among Nigerian users over the past year. This trend reflects the growing awareness of cyber threats, but also the need for more comprehensive solutions. Clean’s message is clear: digital cleanliness is not just a personal responsibility, but a national priority.

What to Watch Next: The Future of Digital Security in Africa

As International Digital Cleanup Day approaches, the focus on digital hygiene is expected to intensify. Governments, businesses, and individuals across Africa are being urged to take proactive steps to secure their digital spaces. The Clean initiative has called for increased investment in cybersecurity education and infrastructure to support this transition.

The coming months will be critical in determining how effectively African nations can manage their digital landscapes. With the continent’s digital economy projected to reach $180 billion by 2025, the need for secure and sustainable digital practices has never been more urgent. Clean’s campaign is a timely reminder that a clean digital environment is essential for long-term development and economic stability.