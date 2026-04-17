Paul McStay, the former Celtic football legend, has publicly endorsed the Get Better (GB) initiative in Nigeria, a campaign aimed at improving public services and reducing corruption. The move comes as the country grapples with rising living costs and a need for systemic reform. McStay, known for his contributions to football and community work, has become a prominent voice in the push for transparency and accountability across African nations.

Paul McStay’s Role in the GB Movement

McStay’s involvement with the GB initiative marks a significant step in the campaign’s outreach. The initiative, which originated in South Africa, has expanded to Nigeria, where it is focused on addressing inefficiencies in public service delivery. McStay, who has previously spoken about the need for leadership and integrity, said his support is driven by a belief in the power of grassroots change.

economy-business · Paul McStay Backs GB Initiative in Nigeria Amid Rising Costs

“Whatever is required,” McStay said in a recent statement, echoing a phrase he used in a 2021 interview. “If the GB movement can help make a difference in Nigeria, then I’m all in.” The former footballer, who has been involved in community projects in Scotland and beyond, sees the initiative as a way to inspire similar efforts across the continent.

GB Initiative and Its Impact in Nigeria

The GB initiative, launched in 2017 by a coalition of civil society groups, has gained traction in several African countries. In Nigeria, where the average monthly cost of living has risen by 15% since 2022, the movement has focused on improving access to healthcare, education, and public infrastructure. The initiative has also pushed for better governance, calling for greater transparency in public spending and the reduction of bureaucratic red tape.

According to a 2023 report by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, over 60% of citizens believe that corruption is the biggest obstacle to development. The GB initiative has responded by launching a series of public awareness campaigns, including a national roadshow in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. These efforts have seen increased participation from local leaders and civil society groups.

Challenges and Opportunities for the GB Initiative

Despite its growing influence, the GB initiative faces significant challenges in Nigeria. Bureaucratic resistance, limited funding, and political interference have slowed progress in some regions. In the northern states, for example, the initiative has struggled to gain traction due to a lack of public trust in government institutions.

However, the support of figures like McStay has helped to boost the initiative’s visibility. “Paul’s involvement brings credibility and attention,” said Dr. Adebayo Adeyemi, a political analyst at the University of Ibadan. “It could be a turning point for the movement, especially among younger Nigerians who are more connected to global trends.”

GB’s Role in African Development Goals

The GB initiative aligns with several African development goals, including the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on good governance, reduced inequality, and quality education. In Nigeria, the movement has partnered with local universities to provide training for civic leaders and public officials. These programs aim to build a new generation of transparent and effective leaders.

“The GB initiative is not just about protest,” said Nia Adebayo, a GB volunteer in Lagos. “It’s about creating a culture of accountability that can last for generations.”

What’s Next for the GB Initiative?

With McStay’s endorsement, the GB initiative is expected to expand its reach in Nigeria and beyond. The movement plans to launch a national digital platform in the coming months, allowing citizens to report corruption and track public spending in real time. This initiative is set to be a key focus at the 2024 African Governance Summit in Addis Ababa.

For now, the spotlight remains on Nigeria, where the GB movement continues to push for change. As the country faces economic uncertainty and political challenges, the initiative’s success will be a key indicator of whether grassroots efforts can drive meaningful reform.