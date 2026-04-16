Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has announced that the US government is considering an executive order requiring banks to collect and report citizenship information for all account holders. The move, revealed during a press briefing in Washington, D.C., aims to enhance financial transparency and combat money laundering. The proposal, which is still under review, could have significant implications for international financial flows, particularly for countries like Nigeria, where cross-border banking is a critical part of the economy.

What the Plan Entails

The proposed executive order would mandate that US banks collect and verify the citizenship status of all individuals opening new accounts. This includes both US citizens and foreign nationals. The data would then be reported to the Treasury Department, which would use it to monitor financial transactions and ensure compliance with anti-money laundering regulations. Bessent emphasized that the measure is part of a broader effort to strengthen the integrity of the US financial system.

economy-business · Treasury Secretary Bessent Proposes Citizenship Data Collection for Banks

The policy is expected to take effect by the end of 2025, with a phased implementation starting in early 2024. Financial institutions will be required to update their customer verification processes, and penalties for non-compliance could include fines or license revocations. The move has already drawn attention from international financial regulators, with the African Development Bank expressing concern over the potential impact on cross-border trade and investment.

Implications for Africa and Nigeria

Nigeria, a key economic hub in West Africa, relies heavily on international banking for trade, remittances, and foreign direct investment. The new requirements could complicate financial transactions for Nigerian businesses and individuals, particularly those operating in the informal sector or without formal documentation. According to the Central Bank of Nigeria, over 60% of the population remains unbanked, and the new rules may further limit access to financial services.

Analysts warn that the policy could also affect the flow of remittances, which are a vital source of income for many Nigerian households. In 2023, remittances to Nigeria reached $30 billion, according to the World Bank. If banks face additional compliance burdens, transaction times and costs could rise, impacting the most vulnerable populations.

Regional and Global Reactions

The African Union has called for a dialogue with US authorities to address concerns about the potential economic fallout. In a statement, AU Commissioner for Trade and Industry, Bernardita Mwana, said, "We urge the US to consider the impact of these measures on African economies, which are already grappling with inflation, currency devaluations, and limited access to credit." The African Development Bank has also expressed interest in working with the US to find a balanced approach that supports financial transparency without hindering economic growth.

Regional leaders, including Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Wale Edun, have not yet commented publicly on the proposal. However, industry experts suggest that Nigeria may need to update its own financial regulations to align with the new US standards. This could involve strengthening identity verification systems and improving access to banking services for the unbanked population.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the proposal presents challenges, it also highlights opportunities for Africa to modernize its financial infrastructure. Countries that invest in digital identity systems and financial inclusion programs may be better positioned to adapt to the new requirements. For example, Kenya’s national ID system has already streamlined banking processes, and similar models could be adopted across the continent.

Additionally, the move could spur greater cooperation between African and US financial regulators. A bilateral agreement on data sharing and compliance could reduce the administrative burden on banks and improve transparency. This would align with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which emphasizes economic integration and digital transformation.

What Comes Next

The next step for the US government is to finalize the executive order and issue detailed guidelines for banks. A public consultation period is expected to begin in early 2024, with the aim of addressing concerns from financial institutions and international partners. Meanwhile, African countries are advised to monitor the developments closely and prepare for potential changes in their financial regulations.

For now, the focus remains on balancing financial security with economic growth. As the US moves forward with its plan, the global financial community will be watching to see how it affects trade, investment, and development across the African continent.

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