Florestgal, a leading environmental organisation, has raised urgent concerns over the rapid deforestation in Nigeria, warning that the country's forest cover could shrink by 30% within a decade if current trends continue. The statement comes as the nation grapples with balancing economic growth and environmental sustainability, with the Ministry of Environment facing mounting pressure to act. The warning highlights a critical challenge for African development, as deforestation undermines climate resilience, biodiversity, and the livelihoods of millions.

Florestgal’s Urgent Call to Action

Florestgal’s director, Dr. Amina Yusuf, stated that Nigeria’s forest loss is accelerating due to illegal logging, agricultural expansion, and urbanisation. “We are witnessing a 2.5% annual decline in forest cover, which is alarming,” she said. The organisation has called on the Nigerian government to enforce existing environmental laws and invest in reforestation initiatives. “This is not just an environmental issue; it is a development issue,” Dr. Yusuf added.

economy-business · Florestgal Warns of Deforestation Crisis in Nigeria

The problem is most severe in the southern states, where forest degradation has led to increased flooding and soil erosion. In Ogun State, for example, deforestation has contributed to the destruction of over 15,000 hectares of farmland in the past five years. Florestgal’s analysis shows that without intervention, Nigeria could lose 70% of its forested land by 2040, directly impacting food security and water availability for millions.

Challenges in Balancing Development and Conservation

Nigeria’s reliance on agriculture and logging for economic growth has placed immense pressure on its natural resources. The country’s GDP is heavily dependent on extractive industries, including timber, which accounts for 12% of the nation’s exports. However, this model is unsustainable, as it undermines long-term environmental and economic stability. “We need to move towards green growth,” said Principal, a policy analyst at the Nigerian Institute of Economic Research. “Otherwise, we risk losing not only our forests but also our future.”

The government has pledged to meet its commitments under the African Forest Landscape Restoration Initiative (AFR100), which aims to restore 100 million hectares of degraded land across the continent by 2030. However, progress has been slow, with only 5% of the target achieved so far. “There is a gap between policy and implementation,” Principal noted. “We need stronger enforcement and more community engagement to make this work.”

The Role of Local Communities in Forest Protection

Florestgal has been working with local communities in the Niger Delta to promote sustainable land use and reforestation. In Akwa Ibom State, for instance, the organisation has trained over 2,000 farmers in agroforestry techniques, which combine tree planting with crop production. “This approach not only protects the forest but also improves income for families,” said Dr. Yusuf. “It’s a win-win for both people and the environment.”

However, the success of these initiatives depends on continued funding and political will. Florestgal has called on the federal government to increase its environmental budget and provide incentives for sustainable practices. “We cannot afford to ignore the forest,” said Dr. Yusuf. “It is the backbone of our ecosystem and our economy.”

International Support and Regional Collaboration

Regional partnerships are also playing a key role in addressing deforestation. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has launched a joint initiative to combat illegal logging and promote sustainable forestry. Nigeria, as a regional leader, is expected to take a leading role in this effort. “We need to work together,” said Principal. “This is not just Nigeria’s problem—it is a pan-African challenge.”

International donors, including the World Bank and the United Nations Development Programme, have pledged support for Nigeria’s environmental efforts. However, the country must demonstrate strong governance and transparency to access these funds. “There is a lot of potential, but we need to show results,” said an official from the UNDP office in Abuja.

What Comes Next?

With the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) approaching, Nigeria faces increasing international scrutiny over its environmental policies. The government has promised to present a stronger climate action plan, but many are sceptical. “We need concrete steps, not just words,” said Dr. Yusuf. “The clock is ticking.”

Florestgal and its partners will continue to push for stronger environmental policies and greater public awareness. The coming months will be critical in determining whether Nigeria can reverse the tide of deforestation and align its development goals with global sustainability targets. For now, the message is clear: the forests are under threat, and time is running out.

Editorial Opinion “It is the backbone of our ecosystem and our economy.” International Support and Regional Collaboration Regional partnerships are also playing a key role in addressing deforestation. The coming months will be critical in determining whether Nigeria can reverse the tide of deforestation and align its development goals with global sustainability targets. — panapress.org Editorial Team