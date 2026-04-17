Deloitte India has called on Nigerian policymakers and businesses to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) to support the country’s development goals. The recommendation comes as part of a broader push for digital transformation across the African continent, with Nigeria positioned as a key market for AI-driven innovation. Venkatram, a senior partner at Deloitte India, highlighted that AI could help address long-standing challenges in governance, infrastructure, and public services.

AI as a Tool for Development

Deloitte India’s report, released this week, argues that AI can play a critical role in achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Nigeria. The country’s rapidly growing population, projected to reach 250 million by 2050, requires efficient resource management and improved service delivery. Venkatram noted that AI can streamline processes in sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and education, reducing inefficiencies and improving outcomes.

politics-governance · Deloitte India Urges AI Adoption for Nigeria's Growth

“Nigeria is at a crossroads,” Venkatram said in a recent interview. “If we don’t adopt AI now, we risk falling behind in the global economy. The potential is there, but the implementation needs to be strategic.” The report estimates that AI could boost Nigeria’s GDP by up to 2.5% by 2030, a significant contribution to the country’s economic growth targets.

Challenges in AI Implementation

Despite the promise, Nigeria faces several challenges in integrating AI into its development strategy. A lack of digital infrastructure, limited access to high-speed internet, and a shortage of skilled professionals hinder progress. In Lagos, where the country’s tech ecosystem is most developed, only 35% of businesses have access to reliable broadband, according to a 2023 survey by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

“The problem isn’t just about technology,” said Adebayo Adeyemi, a digital policy analyst at the Lagos-based Centre for Information and Communication Technology (CICT). “It’s about creating an environment where AI can thrive. That means investing in education, improving data privacy laws, and ensuring transparency in how AI is used.”

Government and Private Sector Roles

The Nigerian government has taken some steps toward digital transformation, including the launch of the National Digital Policy in 2022. However, critics argue that more needs to be done to create a regulatory framework that supports AI innovation. The Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has been tasked with developing guidelines for AI deployment, but the process has been slow.

Private sector involvement is also crucial. Companies like MTN and Airtel have begun exploring AI-driven customer service solutions, but widespread adoption remains limited. Deloitte India’s report urges both government and corporate leaders to prioritize AI investment, emphasizing that early movers will gain a competitive edge in the global market.

Regional Implications

Nigeria’s approach to AI will have broader implications for Africa. As the continent’s largest economy, Nigeria’s success or failure in AI adoption could influence other countries. The African Union has recognized AI as a key driver of development, with the 2022 African Digital Transformation Strategy highlighting the need for regional cooperation in AI research and regulation.

“If Nigeria gets this right, it can set a precedent for other African nations,” said Dr. Nia Njau, a technology policy researcher at the African Institute for Development Policy (AIDP). “But if it fails, it could set back the continent’s digital ambitions for years.”

What to Watch Next

The Nigerian government is expected to release a detailed AI roadmap by the end of 2024, which will outline specific goals and timelines for AI integration. Meanwhile, Deloitte India plans to host a regional summit in Lagos in early 2024, bringing together policymakers, tech leaders, and academics to discuss AI’s role in African development. As the continent continues to grapple with economic and social challenges, the push for AI could be a turning point in achieving sustainable growth.

Editorial Opinion The African Union has recognized AI as a key driver of development, with the 2022 African Digital Transformation Strategy highlighting the need for regional cooperation in AI research and regulation. However, critics argue that more needs to be done to create a regulatory framework that supports AI innovation. — panapress.org Editorial Team

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