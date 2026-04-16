Santarém, a city in the northern Brazilian state of Pará, has become the unexpected stage for a provocative theatrical production that challenges the legacy of Brazil’s military dictatorship. The play, titled *A Memória que Não Dói*, or *The Painless Memory*, opened on 15 June and has sparked intense public debate. Organised by the Centro de Estudos e Pesquisas em História do Brasil (CEPHB), the event is part of a broader movement to confront Brazil’s repressive past and its impact on contemporary society. The performance, which includes interactive elements and historical reenactments, has drawn both praise and criticism from local leaders and citizens.

Revisiting a Dark Chapter

The military dictatorship in Brazil, which lasted from 1964 to 1985, was marked by widespread human rights abuses, including forced disappearances, torture, and political persecution. While the country transitioned to democracy in the 1980s, the full scope of the regime’s atrocities remains a sensitive topic. In Santarém, the play seeks to shed light on the experiences of those who lived through the era, particularly in the Amazon region, where the regime’s policies often targeted indigenous communities and environmental activists.

economy-business · Santarém Hosts Bold Play Challenging Authoritarian Past

Dr. Ana Maria Silva, a historian and co-director of the play, said the performance aims to challenge the notion that the dictatorship’s legacy is a distant memory. “We are not just revisiting the past — we are confronting how its effects continue to shape our present,” she explained. The play features testimonies from survivors, archival footage, and a reenactment of a 1970s protest that was violently suppressed by the military police.

Public Reaction and Political Tensions

The play has divided public opinion. While many citizens have praised the initiative for encouraging open dialogue, some local politicians have expressed concern over its potential to stir unrest. In a statement, the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho, said, “We must ensure that historical discussions do not lead to division. Our focus should be on development and unity.”

However, civil society groups argue that confronting the past is essential for building a more just future. “Ignoring the dictatorship’s crimes only allows similar patterns of abuse to persist,” said João Ferreira, a representative from the Human Rights Council of Pará. The play has also drawn attention from national media, with several outlets highlighting its role in the broader conversation about historical accountability in Brazil.

Link to African Development Goals

Though the event takes place in Brazil, its relevance to African development goals is undeniable. Many African nations have also grappled with authoritarian regimes and the long-term consequences of political repression. The play’s emphasis on truth-telling and historical memory aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 16, which calls for peace, justice, and strong institutions. By encouraging public engagement with difficult histories, the production serves as a model for how societies can address past injustices to foster more inclusive and equitable development.

In Africa, where many countries are still navigating the aftermath of colonial rule and post-independence conflicts, the Santarém play offers a valuable lesson. It demonstrates how cultural initiatives can play a critical role in promoting transparency, accountability, and social cohesion — all essential for achieving long-term economic and political stability.

Challenges and Opportunities

One of the main challenges in addressing historical trauma is the lack of comprehensive documentation and official acknowledgment. In Brazil, the absence of a full accounting of the dictatorship’s crimes has left many families without closure. Similarly, in many African countries, the legacy of colonialism and authoritarianism continues to affect governance, education, and economic development.

However, the Santarém play also highlights an opportunity: the power of art and public discourse to spark change. By engaging audiences in a dialogue about the past, the production encourages critical thinking and civic participation. This kind of engagement is crucial for building resilient societies that can withstand future challenges.

What to Watch Next

The play will run until 30 June, with planned discussions and workshops in several cities across the Amazon region. Organisers are also working on a digital archive to preserve the testimonies and materials used in the production. As Brazil continues to grapple with its historical legacy, the event serves as a reminder of the importance of memory in shaping a just and equitable future. For African nations, the Santarém initiative offers a powerful example of how cultural expression can contribute to development and social progress.

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