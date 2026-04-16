Kolkata is experiencing a dangerous combination of extreme heat and humidity, with temperatures hitting 42°C on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city, located in the eastern state of West Bengal, is now under a nor’wester alert, which warns of sudden thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in surrounding districts. The IMD has advised residents to stay indoors and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, as the conditions pose a serious health risk, particularly for the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Heatwave and Nor’wester: A Dual Threat

The current heatwave in Kolkata is part of a broader regional trend, with several states in eastern and northern India experiencing similar conditions. The IMD has recorded a 15% increase in heat-related illnesses in the past month, with hospitals in Kolkata reporting a 20% rise in emergency admissions. Dr. Anil Kumar, a senior meteorologist at the IMD, explained that the combination of high temperatures and humidity is making the air feel even hotter, with the heat index reaching 48°C in some areas.

economy-business · Kolkata Braces for Heatwave as Nor’wester Threatens Surrounding Areas

The nor’wester, a localised weather phenomenon common in the region, is expected to bring gusty winds and sudden downpours. While the rain could provide temporary relief, it also poses risks of flooding and power outages. The West Bengal government has issued a warning to local authorities to prepare for possible disruptions, particularly in low-lying areas of the city. The state’s disaster management department has also begun distributing water and cooling supplies to vulnerable communities.

Impact on Daily Life and Infrastructure

The extreme weather has disrupted daily life in Kolkata, with schools and offices closing early in some areas. Public transportation has also been affected, as several bus routes were suspended due to heavy rain. The city’s power grid is under pressure, with the state electricity board reporting a 12% increase in energy demand compared to the same period last year. This has led to occasional power cuts, particularly in residential areas.

Health experts have raised concerns about the long-term effects of such weather patterns on public health. Dr. Priya Ghosh, a public health specialist at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, noted that prolonged exposure to heat can lead to dehydration, heatstroke, and even cardiovascular issues. “This is not just a short-term problem,” she said. “It reflects the growing impact of climate change on urban populations, especially in densely populated cities like Kolkata.”

Connecting to African Development Goals

While the immediate focus is on Kolkata, the challenges posed by extreme weather events are not unique to India. Across Africa, similar issues are threatening development progress, particularly in the areas of health, infrastructure, and economic stability. The World Bank estimates that by 2030, climate change could push over 100 million people into poverty, with the most vulnerable populations in sub-Saharan Africa being the hardest hit.

The situation in Kolkata highlights the urgent need for climate-resilient infrastructure and proactive disaster management. In Africa, where many countries are still building their infrastructure, the risk of climate-related disruptions is even higher. The African Development Bank has identified climate adaptation as a key priority, with investments in renewable energy, water management, and early warning systems being critical to long-term development.

For African nations, the lessons from Kolkata are clear: preparing for extreme weather is not just about responding to crises but about building systems that can withstand future shocks. As the continent works toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to health, clean water, and sustainable cities, the importance of climate resilience cannot be overstated.

What to Watch Next

As the nor’wester moves through the region, authorities in Kolkata are closely monitoring the situation. The IMD has predicted that the weather will remain unstable for at least the next three days, with temperatures expected to remain above 40°C. The state government has announced plans to expand cooling centers and increase public awareness about heat safety in the coming weeks.

For African development planners, the events in Kolkata serve as a reminder of the growing intersection between climate change and socio-economic progress. As the continent faces increasing pressure to meet its development targets, the need for integrated climate strategies will only become more urgent. The coming months will be critical in determining how effectively countries can balance economic growth with environmental sustainability.