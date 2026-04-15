Marta Castro, a prominent Nigerian sociologist, has challenged the nation’s traditional celebration of Mother’s Day, arguing that it fails to reflect the lived experiences of all women. Speaking during a public forum in Lagos, she highlighted the disparities in how the holiday is observed across different socioeconomic groups. Her comments come amid growing calls for more inclusive national narratives that reflect the realities of African women.

How Mother’s Day Highlights Social Divides

Castro’s remarks were part of a broader discussion on gender inequality in Nigeria, where the celebration of Mother’s Day often centers on middle-class and urban narratives. She pointed out that many women in rural areas or informal sectors do not have the means to participate in the same way. “O Dia da Mãe não é vivido da mesma forma por todas as mulheres,” she said, a phrase that translates to “Mother’s Day is not experienced the same way by all women.”

economy-business · Marta Castro Slams Nigeria's Mother's Day Narrative

The issue reflects deeper challenges in African development, particularly in the areas of gender equity and economic inclusion. According to a 2023 report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), only 34% of Nigerian women participate in the formal labor market, limiting their ability to engage in consumer-driven holidays like Mother’s Day. This gap underscores the need for policies that address both economic and social disparities.

Wells’ Role in Shaping National Discourse

The discussion was organized by Wells, a Lagos-based think tank focused on gender and development. The organization has been at the forefront of campaigns to make national celebrations more representative of all citizens. “We need to question who gets to define what Mother’s Day means,” said a Wells spokesperson. “It’s not just about the day itself, but the values it represents.”

Wells’ analysis has gained traction among policymakers and civil society groups. In 2022, the organization launched a study that found 67% of Nigerian women felt excluded from national narratives. Their latest report, released last month, reinforces this finding and calls for more inclusive public policies. “How we celebrate Mother’s Day is a reflection of how we value women in society,” the report states.

Impact on African Development Goals

The conversation around Mother’s Day aligns with several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 5 on gender equality and SDG 10 on reducing inequalities. By highlighting the disparities in how women experience national holidays, Wells and Castro are contributing to a broader push for more equitable development across the continent.

“If we want to achieve true gender equality, we must start by recognizing the different realities women face,” Castro said. “Mother’s Day should be a time to celebrate all women, not just those who can afford to participate.”

What’s Next for Nigeria’s National Narratives?

Wells plans to launch a public awareness campaign in the coming months, aiming to engage more citizens in redefining national celebrations. The initiative will include community dialogues in cities like Kano, Port Harcourt, and Abuja. The organization also hopes to collaborate with the Nigerian Ministry of Women’s Affairs to integrate inclusive narratives into national policy.

For now, the debate over Mother’s Day serves as a microcosm of larger issues facing African development. As Castro and Wells continue their work, the question remains: will Nigeria’s national narratives evolve to reflect the diversity of its people, or will they continue to center the experiences of the privileged few?

Readers should watch for the upcoming Wells campaign, which is expected to release a detailed action plan by mid-2025. The initiative could set a precedent for how African nations approach inclusivity in public policy and national celebrations.

Editorial Opinion “How we celebrate Mother’s Day is a reflection of how we value women in society,” the report states. Impact on African Development Goals The conversation around Mother’s Day aligns with several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 5 on gender equality and SDG 10 on reducing inequalities. — panapress.org Editorial Team