President Bola Tinubu’s senior adviser, Femi Adesina, has publicly rebuked opposition presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar for criticising the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over its directive to media outlets. The clash erupted after Atiku accused the NBC of stifling free speech, a claim Adesina dismissed as unfounded. The dispute comes amid growing scrutiny of media regulation in Nigeria, a country where press freedom remains a contested issue.

Conflict Over Media Regulation

The controversy began when Atiku, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), accused the NBC of imposing undue restrictions on media content. He argued that the regulator was undermining press freedom, a claim that sparked immediate backlash from Tinubu’s camp. Adesina, speaking on behalf of the president, called Atiku’s comments “misleading and politically motivated.”

politics-governance · Tinubu Aide Slams Atiku Over NBC Criticism

The NBC, which oversees broadcast standards in Nigeria, issued a directive last month requiring media houses to adhere to new content guidelines. The regulator cited concerns over misinformation and the spread of harmful narratives as reasons for the move. However, critics argue that the directive could be used to suppress dissenting voices.

Impact on Nigerian Journalism

The debate highlights the fragile state of media independence in Nigeria, a nation where the press plays a vital role in holding power to account. According to the 2023 World Press Freedom Index, Nigeria ranks 134th out of 180 countries, reflecting ongoing challenges for journalists. The NBC’s new rules have raised concerns among media organisations, including Vanguard News, one of the country’s most influential publications.

Vanguard News, based in Lagos, has been a vocal advocate for press freedom. The newspaper’s editorial board has warned that overly restrictive regulations could stifle investigative journalism and limit public access to critical information. “The media must be free to report without fear or favour,” said a statement from the paper’s editor-in-chief, Adeyemi Adebayo.

Political Implications

The clash between Tinubu’s team and Atiku underscores the political nature of media regulation in Nigeria. With the 2023 presidential elections approaching, both sides are keen to shape the narrative. Atiku’s criticism of the NBC has been seen as an attempt to position himself as a defender of civil liberties, while Tinubu’s allies are framing it as an attack on national security.

Analysts say the issue is not just about media policy but also about control over public discourse. “The regulator’s actions reflect a broader trend of using legal frameworks to manage the media environment,” said Dr. Chidi Nwokocha, a political analyst at the University of Ibadan. “This could have long-term implications for democracy in Nigeria.”

Ogra’s Role in Media Regulation

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Public Communication (Ogra) has been at the centre of the debate. Ogra, led by presidential aide Mike Okiro, has been instrumental in shaping the government’s communication strategy. In a recent interview, Okiro defended the NBC’s directive, stating that it was necessary to maintain “a responsible and ethical media environment.”

However, the government’s handling of the media has drawn criticism from civil society groups. The Nigerian Journalists Association (NJA) has called for greater transparency in how media regulations are formulated. “The public has a right to know how these policies are developed and who benefits from them,” said NJA Chairman, Oluwole Adeyemi.

International Perspectives

The situation has drawn attention from international observers. The African Union has urged Nigeria to ensure that media regulations do not infringe on fundamental freedoms. “Freedom of expression is a cornerstone of democracy,” said a statement from the AU’s Peace and Security Council. “Any restrictions must be proportionate and necessary.”

Meanwhile, the United Nations has expressed concern over the increasing pressure on journalists in Nigeria. According to the UN, at least 12 journalists were arrested or threatened in the first half of 2023 alone. “The government must protect the right to free expression,” said a UN spokesperson.

What’s Next for Nigerian Media?

As the 2023 elections draw closer, the debate over media regulation is likely to intensify. The NBC’s directive is expected to face legal challenges, and pressure from civil society groups is growing. Vanguard News has pledged to continue its investigative reporting, despite the risks.

For now, the government maintains that its actions are in the public interest. But with tensions rising and public trust in the media under strain, the coming weeks will be critical for Nigeria’s democratic development. What happens next could set a precedent for media freedom across the continent.

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