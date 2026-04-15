Lusa, the national railway operator of Angola, has halted four trains on the northern rail line due to a signal failure, causing major disruptions for passengers and freight. The incident, reported on Monday, affected the route between Malanje and Uíge, two key cities in northern Angola. The National Transport Ministry confirmed the outage, citing a technical malfunction in the signaling system. This event has raised concerns over the country's infrastructure challenges, which remain a major obstacle to achieving African development goals.

Signal Failure Disrupts Key Transport Corridor

The signal failure occurred at around 9:30 AM local time on Monday, forcing the suspension of all train services along the northern line. Passengers traveling between Malanje and Uíge were stranded for several hours, with some opting to use alternative transport such as buses and private vehicles. Lusa’s operations manager, Maria dos Santos, stated that engineers are on site to assess the damage and restore service as soon as possible.

economy-business · Lusa Halts Four Trains in North Line Over Signal Failure

The northern rail line is a critical artery for both passenger and freight movement, connecting inland regions to the port city of Lobito. According to the Angola Transport Authority, the line carries over 150,000 passengers monthly and handles a significant portion of the country’s agricultural and mineral exports. The current disruption has already led to delays in cargo shipments, with some businesses reporting losses of up to 10% in daily turnover.

Infrastructure Challenges Hamper Development

The incident highlights the broader infrastructure challenges facing Angola and other African nations. Despite efforts to modernize transport networks, many rail systems remain outdated, with frequent breakdowns and limited maintenance. The African Development Bank (AfDB) has repeatedly warned that poor infrastructure is a key barrier to economic growth, with over 60% of African countries lacking reliable rail services.

Malanje, the capital of Malanje Province, is a major economic hub in northern Angola. The city’s economy relies heavily on agriculture and trade, making reliable transport essential. Local business owner Francisco Mendes said the disruption has made it harder to move goods to market, adding to the financial strain on small-scale traders. “We’ve had to pay more for alternative transport, which cuts into our profits,” he said.

Call for Investment in Rail Modernization

Transport experts have called for increased investment in Angola’s rail system to prevent similar incidents. Dr. Ana Ferreira, an economist at the University of Luanda, said the current situation is a wake-up call for policymakers. “Angola’s rail network is in dire need of modernization. Without reliable infrastructure, the country will struggle to meet its development targets,” she said.

The government has pledged to improve rail services under its 2020–2025 National Development Plan. However, funding remains a challenge, with the country’s reliance on oil exports limiting resources for long-term infrastructure projects. Lusa has also announced plans to upgrade signaling systems and introduce new rolling stock, but progress has been slow.

Impact on Regional Trade and Cross-Border Connectivity

The disruption has also affected cross-border trade with neighboring countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of the Congo. These nations rely on Angolan rail routes to transport goods to and from the Atlantic coast. The African Union has emphasized the need for regional rail integration to boost trade, but infrastructure gaps continue to hinder progress.

Regional transport officials met in Kinshasa last month to discuss improving connectivity, but the current incident underscores the need for more urgent action. “We cannot afford to have critical routes shut down due to technical failures,” said Jean-Baptiste Mwema, a transport delegate from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. “This is a reminder that infrastructure is the backbone of economic growth.”

What Comes Next for Lusa and Angola’s Rail Network?

Lusa has stated that it will provide a full report on the signal failure within the next 48 hours. The National Transport Ministry has also announced an emergency review of all rail systems to prevent future outages. Meanwhile, passengers and businesses are waiting for updates on when services will resume.

The incident has reignited debates over the role of public infrastructure in Africa’s development. With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) set to take effect in 2023, reliable transport networks will be crucial for unlocking regional trade. Angola’s rail system, if modernized, could become a key player in this effort. But for now, the stalled trains in the north serve as a stark reminder of the challenges still facing the continent’s infrastructure.

As Lusa works to resolve the current crisis, the focus will shift to long-term solutions. With the AfCFTA deadline approaching, the need for improved transport links has never been more urgent. What happens next could determine whether Angola and other African nations are ready to meet the demands of a more integrated and prosperous continent.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about lusa halts four trains in north line over signal failure? Lusa, the national railway operator of Angola, has halted four trains on the northern rail line due to a signal failure, causing major disruptions for passengers and freight. Why does this matter for economy-business? The National Transport Ministry confirmed the outage, citing a technical malfunction in the signaling system. What are the key facts about lusa halts four trains in north line over signal failure? Signal Failure Disrupts Key Transport Corridor The signal failure occurred at around 9:30 AM local time on Monday, forcing the suspension of all train services along the northern line.