Dozens of lawmakers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) gathered in Kinshasa on Monday for an unprecedented "standing parliament" session, a move that has sparked concerns over the country's political stability and governance. The session, held in a public square rather than the traditional legislative building, was called by opposition members and civil society groups who accuse the government of failing to address economic and social crises. The event took place amid growing public frustration over rising inflation, limited access to healthcare, and a weak judiciary.

Unprecedented Action in Kinshasa

The "standing parliament" was organised by a coalition of opposition figures and civil society groups, including the Congolese Association for the Defence of Human Rights (ACDH). The group claimed the session aimed to hold the government accountable for its failure to meet development goals, particularly in education and infrastructure. The gathering, which lasted over five hours, saw lawmakers debate issues such as fuel price hikes, the collapse of public services, and the lack of transparency in budget allocations.

politics-governance · Democratic Republic Halts Parliament Session Amid Protests

"We are here because the traditional parliament has failed the people," said Joseph Mbandaka, a member of the opposition coalition. "We need a new system that prioritises the needs of the citizens over political interests." The session, held in a public park near the National Assembly building, drew a crowd of more than 100 people, including journalists and local residents.

Impact on Governance and Development

The event highlights the deepening challenges facing the DRC in its quest for stable governance and sustainable development. The country, which holds vast natural resources, remains one of the poorest in the world, with over 70% of its population living below the poverty line. The government has struggled to implement policies that support economic growth, with recent data showing a 3.5% contraction in GDP in 2023 due to rising inflation and weak foreign investment.

The DRC's participation in the African Union's Agenda 2063, which outlines a vision for inclusive growth and sustainable development, has been called into question by analysts. "This event shows the urgency of reforming political institutions to align with continental development goals," said Dr. Amina Nkosi, a researcher at the African Development Institute. "Without trust in governance, the DRC will continue to lag behind its neighbours."

Health and Education Under Pressure

The lack of investment in public services has worsened the situation for many Congolese. In Kinshasa, the capital, over 40% of schools lack basic infrastructure, and more than 60% of the population has no access to reliable healthcare. The standing parliament session included calls for increased funding for education and public health, with lawmakers citing a recent World Bank report that found the DRC spends only 2.3% of its GDP on education, one of the lowest in Africa.

"The government must prioritise education and health if it wants to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals," said Dr. Marie Nkunda, a public health official. "Right now, we are falling behind on every indicator." The session also addressed the issue of child mortality, which remains among the highest in the world, with 76 deaths per 1,000 live births.

What Comes Next for the DRC?

The government has not yet responded to the standing parliament's demands, but the event has already sparked a national conversation about the need for political reform. The opposition coalition has vowed to continue its efforts, with plans to hold similar gatherings in other cities, including Lubumbashi and Mbuji-Mayi. The next major test for the government will come in August, when the National Assembly is expected to vote on a new budget that includes proposed reforms to public spending and governance.

For now, the DRC faces a critical moment in its development trajectory. The standing parliament in Kinshasa has shown the power of civic engagement, but the real challenge lies in translating public pressure into tangible policy changes. As the country moves toward the next phase of its political and economic journey, the world will be watching to see whether it can rise to the occasion.