Nigeria’s Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has launched an AI task force to address concerns about job displacement caused by artificial intelligence. The move comes after a recent survey by the National Bureau of Statistics revealed that 43% of Nigerian workers fear their jobs will be replaced by AI in the next five years. The task force, led by Chief Digital Officer Adebayo Adeyemi, will focus on developing policies that balance AI adoption with workforce protection.

AI Task Force Aims to Protect Workers

The newly formed AI task force will work closely with the National Council on Science and Technology to create a framework that ensures AI development aligns with Nigeria’s National Development Plan 2023–2027. Adeyemi said the initiative is part of a broader effort to position Nigeria as a leader in responsible AI use across Africa. “We cannot ignore the potential of AI, but we must ensure it serves the people, not replaces them,” he said during a press briefing in Lagos.

economy-business · Nigeria Launches AI Task Force Amid Job Security Fears

The task force will also collaborate with private sector leaders and academic institutions to identify sectors most vulnerable to automation. According to the World Bank, Nigeria’s labor market is heavily reliant on informal and manual jobs, making it particularly susceptible to AI disruption. The ministry has already begun consultations with unions and industry groups to gather insights on how to mitigate the risks of job loss.

Public Concerns and Misconceptions

Despite the government’s efforts, many Nigerians remain skeptical. A recent study by the University of Ibadan found that 62% of respondents believed AI would lead to widespread unemployment. However, the study also noted that 38% saw AI as an opportunity to boost productivity and economic growth. This divide highlights the need for public education and transparent communication from policymakers.

Dr. Nneka Okoro, a researcher at the African Institute for Development Policy, warned that fear of AI could hinder progress. “Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind in the global AI race,” she said. “We need to invest in retraining programs and create new job opportunities in AI-driven industries.”

Global Context and Regional Opportunities

Nigeria’s approach to AI mirrors similar initiatives in South Africa and Kenya, where governments are also grappling with the implications of automation. In Kenya, the Ministry of ICT launched a national AI strategy in 2022, focusing on education and skill development. This regional trend suggests that African countries are beginning to recognize both the risks and the potential of AI.

However, the continent faces unique challenges. According to the African Development Bank, only 12% of African countries have national AI strategies, compared to 60% in the EU. Nigeria’s task force could serve as a model for other African nations, especially as the African Union prepares to draft a unified AI policy by 2025.

Education and Economic Growth

One of the key focuses of the task force will be on education reform. The government plans to introduce AI literacy programs in secondary schools and universities, with a target of training 50,000 students by 2026. This aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, which emphasizes the importance of digital skills in driving economic growth.

Economic growth is another major concern. The World Bank estimates that AI could contribute up to 1.5% to Nigeria’s GDP by 2030 if properly harnessed. But this requires significant investment in infrastructure, including broadband expansion and cloud computing capabilities. The government has already announced plans to allocate $200 million to digital infrastructure over the next three years.

What to Watch Next

The task force is expected to release its first policy draft by the end of the year. The government has also pledged to hold public forums in major cities, including Abuja and Port Harcourt, to gather feedback from citizens. As Nigeria navigates the complexities of AI integration, the coming months will be critical in shaping the country’s digital future.

For now, the debate over AI and employment continues. While fears are understandable, the government’s proactive approach could set a precedent for responsible AI development across the continent. With the right policies in place, Nigeria has the potential to not only protect its workforce but also lead the way in harnessing AI for sustainable development.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the latest news about nigeria launches ai task force amid job security fears? Nigeria’s Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has launched an AI task force to address concerns about job displacement caused by artificial intelligence. Why does this matter for economy-business? The task force, led by Chief Digital Officer Adebayo Adeyemi, will focus on developing policies that balance AI adoption with workforce protection. What are the key facts about nigeria launches ai task force amid job security fears? Adeyemi said the initiative is part of a broader effort to position Nigeria as a leader in responsible AI use across Africa.

Editorial Opinion This regional trend suggests that African countries are beginning to recognize both the risks and the potential of AI. Education and Economic Growth One of the key focuses of the task force will be on education reform. — panapress.org Editorial Team