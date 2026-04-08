The Nigerian government has announced it will pass on rising diesel and bitumen costs to contractors working on major public infrastructure projects, a move that could impact the timeline and budget of key development initiatives. The decision, made in March, comes as inflation continues to strain the country’s economy and public spending. The Ministry of Works and Housing confirmed the policy change, stating that contractors must absorb the increased costs or face project delays.

Impact on Infrastructure Development

The policy shift directly affects ongoing projects such as the Lagos-Ibadan Railway and the rehabilitation of federal roads across the country. According to the Ministry, diesel prices have surged by 25% since January, while bitumen costs have risen by 18%, driven by global market volatility and local supply chain disruptions. Contractors, many of whom are small and medium enterprises, now face a dilemma: absorb the costs or risk losing contracts.

politics-governance · Nigeria to Share Diesel and Bitumen Price Hikes with Contractors

“This is a major blow to our operations,” said Adesuwa Okafor, a project manager with a Lagos-based construction firm. “We were already struggling with delayed payments from the government, and now these price hikes are pushing us to the edge.” Okafor’s firm is involved in the expansion of the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, a project expected to boost regional trade and connectivity.

Challenges to African Development Goals

The move highlights the broader challenges facing African nations in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 9, which focuses on building resilient infrastructure. Nigeria, as Africa’s largest economy, plays a crucial role in regional development, but the current policy could slow progress on critical projects. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that infrastructure bottlenecks are among the main obstacles to economic growth in the continent.

“When governments pass on cost increases to private contractors, it undermines the entire development process,” said Dr. Chidi Nwabudike, an economist at the University of Ibadan. “This could lead to higher project costs, lower quality work, and longer timelines, all of which hurt long-term economic growth.”

Government Justification and Public Reaction

The Ministry of Finance defended the decision, stating that the government is under financial pressure due to falling oil revenues and a depreciating naira. “We have no choice but to pass on these costs to contractors,” said Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed. “The budget is already stretched thin, and we cannot afford to delay critical projects.”

However, public reaction has been mixed. While some citizens support the government’s efforts to manage fiscal constraints, others argue that the decision could derail long-term infrastructure plans. “We need more investment in infrastructure, not more burdens on contractors,” said Amina Yusuf, a Lagos resident. “This is not the way to build a stronger Nigeria.”

Regional Implications and Future Outlook

The policy has broader implications for the West African region, where Nigeria’s economic health is closely tied to regional trade and investment. The African Development Bank (AfDB) has urged governments across the continent to adopt more flexible approaches to infrastructure financing, including public-private partnerships and increased foreign investment.

“This is a moment for African leaders to rethink how they fund and manage infrastructure projects,” said AfDB spokesperson Nia Njoroge. “Relying on short-term cost-passing strategies will not lead to sustainable growth.”

As the government moves forward with its policy, the next few months will be critical. Contractors are expected to respond by renegotiating contracts or seeking alternative funding sources. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Works and Housing has set a deadline of April 30 for all affected contractors to submit revised project timelines and cost estimates. What happens next will shape the future of infrastructure development in Nigeria and beyond.