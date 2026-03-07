Over 60% of eligible voters turned out in Nepal's recent elections, marking a significant participation from the Gen Z demographic. Held in September, these polls are being hailed as historic, given the unprecedented levels of engagement from young voters. This surge in civic participation may hold valuable lessons for African nations facing similar challenges in governance and youth involvement.

Record Turnout Reflects Youth Engagement in Governance

The elections in Nepal saw over 60% voter turnout, a significant increase that was largely driven by younger voters under 30. This demographic, often referred to as Gen Z, has shown a heightened interest in political processes, catalysed by social media and a desire for change. The results suggest that young people are ready to take an active role in shaping their country's future, a trend that could inspire youth in African nations to similarly engage in governance.

The Role of Social Media in Mobilising Voters

Social media platforms played a crucial role in mobilising voters in Nepal. Campaigns that resonated with younger audiences were shared widely, encouraging discussions around pressing issues such as climate change, education reform, and economic opportunities. As African nations grapple with their own youth unemployment and political participation challenges, the Nepalese elections highlight the potential of digital platforms to galvanise young citizens in the democratic process.

Implications for African Development Goals

This unprecedented youth turnout in Nepal relates closely to several African development goals. The emphasis on youth participation aligns with the African Union's Agenda 2063, which calls for inclusive governance and the engagement of young people in policy-making. Countries like Nigeria, which struggles with low voter turnout and disenfranchisement among young generations, can learn from Nepal's approach. Over in Nigeria, initiatives to enhance voter education and encourage active participation could mirror Nepal's success.

Challenges and Opportunities for African Nations

While Nepal's recent elections are commendable, they also serve as a reminder of the ongoing challenges many countries face in fostering democratic governance. Corruption, inadequate infrastructure, and limited access to education remain significant barriers to effective participation in both Nepal and Africa. However, the success of these elections presents an opportunity for African nations to reassess their strategies in engaging youth and promoting governance that reflects the aspirations of a new generation.

Looking Forward: What Can Africa Learn?

As nations across Africa observe the developments in Nepal, there is a clear message: fostering youth engagement in governance is not just beneficial but essential for sustainable development. The lessons learned from Nepal could pave the way for innovative strategies that empower young people in Africa, driving change that is both necessary and overdue. The impact of Nepal's elections will resonate beyond its borders, offering a roadmap for Nigeria and other African countries on how to harness the potential of their youth populations.