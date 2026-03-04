Linguist Tjerk Hagemeijer has raised alarms about the impending extinction of Creole languages in São Tomé and Príncipe, a situation that could have far-reaching consequences for cultural preservation across Africa. His comments come amid growing concerns over the erosion of linguistic diversity globally, which many experts consider a critical aspect of human heritage.

Urgent Call for Action on Language Preservation

During a recent conference in Lisbon, Tjerk Hagemeijer emphasised the urgent need to protect the Creole languages of São Tomé and Príncipe, which are at risk due to a decline in native speakers. He noted that the number of people fluent in these languages has dwindled, with younger generations increasingly favouring Portuguese. This shift not only threatens the survival of these unique languages but also the cultural identity of the islands.

The Broader Impact on African Development Goals

The warning from Hagemeijer reflects broader challenges facing linguistic diversity in Africa, where many indigenous languages are struggling to survive amidst urbanisation and the dominance of colonial languages. As the African Union aims to promote unity and cultural diversity through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the extinction of these languages could undermine efforts to foster a shared identity across the continent.

Why Linguista Matters for Nigeria and Beyond

Understanding the work of Linguista and its implications is crucial for countries like Nigeria, which hosts over 500 languages. Hagemeijer’s insights can inform policies aimed at language preservation and education, ensuring that younger generations maintain their linguistic heritage. Collaborative efforts involving linguists and policymakers can lead to effective strategies that celebrate and protect the rich tapestry of African languages.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

The challenges posed by language extinction extend beyond cultural implications; they touch upon governance, education, and economic growth. For instance, the loss of language can hinder access to education materials and limit participation in governance for speakers of endangered languages. However, this crisis also presents opportunities for countries to innovate in education, using technology and community-driven initiatives to promote multilingualism.

What to Watch for Next

As discussions continue around the plight of Creole languages in São Tomé and Príncipe, stakeholders across Africa should monitor Hagemeijer’s recommendations closely. His call to action could inspire a wave of initiatives aimed at protecting linguistic diversity, creating potential partnerships among African nations. The outcomes of these developments will serve as a litmus test for how effectively the continent can balance modernisation with cultural preservation.