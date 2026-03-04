On 15th October 2023, Nigerian farmers united in a powerful call to action against the encroachment of mining activities on arable land, warning of dire consequences for food security. The rally, held in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, highlighted the urgent need for governance that prioritises agriculture over extractive industries.

Farmers Unite Against Mining Threats

Over 1,000 farmers took to the streets, chanting slogans that emphasised their commitment to agricultural preservation. They expressed concern that increasing mining operations are jeopardising their livelihoods and the nation's food supply. "Our soils are being destroyed, and we cannot afford to lose more farmland," said Adebayo Ogunleye, a local farmer and one of the rally's organisers.

The Economic Stakes: Agriculture vs Mining

With agriculture contributing significantly to Nigeria's GDP and employing over 30% of the workforce, the clash between mining and farming underscores a pivotal economic dilemma. A report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) revealed that Nigeria ranks among the top ten countries most affected by food insecurity. Miners, however, argue that their operations provide essential revenue streams for the government.

Government's Role in Balancing Interests

The Nigerian government has faced criticism for inadequate regulations governing land use, allowing mining companies to encroach on fertile agricultural land. The farmers' call highlights a growing demand for policies that protect agricultural interests while fostering economic growth through responsible mining. "We need a government that prioritises our farmers and protects our land," emphasised Adebayo. This poses questions about the government's commitment to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 2: Zero Hunger.

Potential for Sustainable Solutions

The intersection of agriculture and mining could present opportunities for sustainable development if managed correctly. By promoting agroforestry and responsible mining practices, stakeholders could explore synergies that benefit both sectors. Experts suggest that integrating environmental assessments into mining operations could mitigate negative impacts on agriculture, enabling both industries to thrive.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for Nigerian Agriculture?

The farmers' rally is just one indication of the mounting pressure on the government to act decisively. As more voices join the call to protect agriculture from mining activities, it remains to be seen how the government will respond. The need for a comprehensive policy framework that addresses the complexities of land use, economic growth, and food security has never been more critical for Nigeria's development trajectory. Farmers warn that failure to act could exacerbate poverty and food insecurity in the coming years.