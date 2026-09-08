Sudan’s currency continues its steep decline against the dollar, pushing basic necessities out of reach for millions of families as inflation accelerate…

Sudan’s currency continues its steep decline against the dollar, pushing basic necessities out of reach for millions of families as inflation accelerates across major markets. The rapid devaluation of the Sudanese pound has triggered a sharp spike in the cost of bread, fuel, and imported goods, deepening a humanitarian crisis that has already displaced over eight million people. This economic deterioration is not merely a domestic issue; it threatens to destabilize the entire Horn of Africa and disrupt critical cross-border trade routes that neighboring countries rely upon for food security and energy.

Immediate Market Shock and Currency Depreciation

The Sudanese pound has lost nearly half its value in recent months, creating a cascading effect on local pricing structures. Traders in Khartoum and Omdurman report that daily wage earners can now afford less than a third of their previous purchasing power. The central bank has struggled to intervene effectively, as foreign reserves remain depleted due to ongoing conflict and disrupted export revenues. This lack of monetary control has allowed private exchange rates to diverge significantly from official rates, creating a two-tier market that favors those with access to hard currency.

Economy & Business · Sudan Currency Collapses as Food Prices Surge Beyond Reach

Food prices have surged by over forty percent in urban centers since the beginning of the year. The cost of a standard basket of staples, including wheat flour, cooking oil, and sugar, has risen at a rate that outpaces wage growth. For the average Sudanese family, this means spending up to seventy percent of their monthly income on food alone, up from fifty percent in previous years. The scarcity of imported goods, particularly those requiring foreign currency to purchase, has exacerbated the situation, with shelves in major supermarkets often empty by mid-morning.

Supply chain disruptions have played a significant role in these price hikes. The conflict has damaged key transport routes, particularly those connecting agricultural regions in the Gezira to the capital. Fuel shortages have further increased the cost of moving goods, as trucking companies pass on higher diesel costs to consumers. The combination of currency devaluation and logistical bottlenecks has created a perfect storm for inflation, making it difficult for the government to stabilize prices without injecting substantial foreign currency into the market.

The government’s attempt to manage the crisis through subsidies has proven insufficient. Subsidies on bread and fuel have been reduced or delayed, forcing consumers to pay market rates for essential items. This policy shift has hit the poorest households hardest, as they lack the savings to buffer against sudden price increases. The lack of a coherent fiscal strategy has led to a loss of confidence in the local currency, with many merchants now preferring to price goods in dollars or gold to protect their margins.

Regional markets are also feeling the ripple effects. Border towns that rely on cross-border trade with South Sudan, Chad, and Egypt have seen a sharp increase in the cost of imported goods. The devaluation of the pound has made imports from neighboring countries more expensive, as traders adjust their prices to account for the weaker currency. This has led to a reduction in trade volumes, as consumers in border regions opt for locally produced alternatives or reduce their consumption altogether.

Structural Weaknesses and Regional Implications

Sudan’s economic fragility is rooted in long-standing structural issues that predate the current conflict. The country has historically relied on oil exports, gold mining, and agriculture to generate foreign exchange. However, the loss of South Sudan’s oil fields in 2011 cut off a major source of revenue, and the ongoing war has disrupted gold production and agricultural output. The government’s inability to diversify its economy has left it vulnerable to external shocks, particularly when combined with political instability and military spending.

The conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces has diverted billions of dollars from development to military expenditure. Infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, and power plants, have stalled or been damaged, further hampering economic activity. The destruction of key industrial zones in Khartoum has reduced the country’s manufacturing capacity, leading to a greater reliance on imports for basic goods. This has increased the demand for foreign currency, putting further pressure on the pound.

Neighbors are increasingly bearing the burden of Sudan’s economic collapse. Egypt, which relies on Sudan for wheat and other agricultural products, has seen its own food security challenged by the disruption of trade routes. South Sudan, which uses the Sudanese pound in some border regions, has experienced inflation spillover from Sudan’s currency devaluation. Chad and Ethiopia have also seen an influx of refugees and displaced persons, straining their own resources and economies. The economic crisis in Sudan is no longer contained within its borders; it is a regional issue with far-reaching consequences.

The humanitarian situation is deteriorating rapidly. Over eight million people are now displaced, with millions more facing food insecurity. The collapse of the banking system has made it difficult for aid organizations to distribute funds efficiently, as many banks have closed or suspended operations. The lack of access to credit for small businesses has led to widespread closures, increasing unemployment and reducing economic activity further. The combination of displacement, inflation, and unemployment has created a vicious cycle that is difficult to break without significant external intervention.

International financial institutions have begun to reassess their engagement with Sudan. The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have suspended or delayed disbursements, citing governance concerns and the uncertainty of the political situation. This has removed a critical source of funding for budget support and development projects. The lack of external financing has forced the government to print more money to cover its deficits, which has contributed to further inflation. The cycle of debt and inflation continues to weaken the currency and erode public trust in the state.

The regional stakes are high. If Sudan’s economy continues to collapse, it could lead to a larger humanitarian crisis, with millions more people fleeing to neighboring countries. This could strain the resources of Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Uganda, which are already dealing with their own economic and political challenges. The disruption of trade routes could also impact the broader Horn of Africa, affecting the supply of goods and services across the region. The economic crisis in Sudan is a test of regional resilience and cooperation, and the ability of neighboring countries to manage the spillover effects will determine the stability of the entire region.

Future Trajectory and Critical Watch Points

The trajectory of Sudan’s economy depends largely on the duration and intensity of the conflict, as well as the effectiveness of international aid and diplomatic efforts. If the fighting continues, the currency is likely to remain weak, and inflation will persist. However, if a ceasefire is reached and trade routes are reopened, there is potential for a gradual recovery. The key will be the restoration of confidence in the currency and the resumption of foreign currency inflows from exports and aid.

International donors are expected to increase their focus on Sudan in the coming months. The upcoming donor conferences will be critical in determining the level of financial support the country receives. The conditionalities attached to this aid, particularly regarding governance and transparency, will influence how quickly the funds are disbursed and utilized. The ability of the government to implement reforms and demonstrate accountability will be a key factor in securing long-term investment and development.

The role of regional powers, particularly Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, will be decisive. These countries have significant economic and political interests in Sudan and are likely to play a leading role in any peace process. Their ability to mediate between the warring factions and provide financial support will be crucial in stabilizing the economy. The involvement of the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) will also be important in ensuring a coordinated regional response to the crisis.

Markets will be closely watching the exchange rate and inflation data in the coming weeks. Any significant movement in the value of the pound or a spike in food prices could trigger further unrest and political instability. The government’s ability to manage the currency and control inflation will be a key indicator of its capacity to govern. Failure to do so could lead to a deeper crisis, with potential implications for the broader region.

Readers should monitor the progress of peace talks and the status of trade routes, particularly those connecting the agricultural heartland to the ports. The reopening of the Port of Sudan and the resumption of exports will be a critical milestone in the recovery process. Additionally, the distribution of humanitarian aid and the stability of the banking sector will be key indicators of the country’s economic health. The next few months will be decisive in determining whether Sudan can stabilize its economy or if the crisis will deepen further.

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