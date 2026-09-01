Ethiopia’s national dialogue has officially endorsed a constitutional overhaul that merges the roles of prime minister and president into a single, powe…

Ethiopia’s national dialogue has officially endorsed a constitutional overhaul that merges the roles of prime minister and president into a single, powerful executive presidency. This structural shift transforms the nation’s governance architecture, centralising authority in the office of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and removing the checks and balances that previously divided executive duties between two separate institutions. The endorsement marks a definitive step toward consolidating his political dominance following his party’s landslide victory in recent elections.

The constitutional changes were ratified during the final session of the national dialogue, a process initiated by the Prime Minister to address long-standing grievances from various ethnic groups and political factions. By merging the ceremonial presidency with the executive premiership, the new model eliminates the potential for power struggles between the two offices. Critics argue this move effectively removes the last major institutional barrier to Abiy Ahmed’s authority, allowing him to rule with unprecedented directness. The transition requires a formal amendment to the constitution, which will likely be processed by the parliament in the coming months.

Immediate Facts of the Constitutional Shift

Politics & Governance · Ethiopia Endorses Power Grab Plan, Abiy Ahmed’s Control Tightens

The national dialogue, a body established to facilitate political reconciliation, concluded its proceedings with a clear majority vote in favour of the executive presidency model. This decision follows months of intense negotiations between the ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) coalition and smaller opposition parties. The new structure grants the president, who will now also serve as prime minister, the power to appoint key judicial officials, regional administrators, and heads of state-owned enterprises without parliamentary approval. This concentration of appointment powers significantly weakens the legislative branch’s ability to hold the executive accountable.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who has led Ethiopia since 2018, will likely assume the dual role once the constitutional amendment is passed. His party’s recent electoral success, which secured a supermajority in the parliament, provides the necessary political capital to push through this structural change. The transition process is expected to be swift, with the parliament scheduled to draft the necessary legal frameworks within the next few weeks. This rapid pace suggests that the government intends to solidify the new power structure before any potential opposition mobilises effectively.

The executive presidency model has been a long-standing goal of the current administration, which argued that a fragmented executive branch contributed to political instability and policy paralysis. Proponents of the change argue that a single, strong leader is necessary to drive economic reforms and maintain national unity in a diverse country. They point to the successful end of the Tigray war and the subsequent economic recovery as evidence that a strong central authority can deliver stability. However, the opposition contends that these achievements came at the cost of democratic freedoms and that the new model will entrench authoritarian rule.

Key provisions of the new constitutional draft include the expansion of the president’s emergency powers. The head of state will now have the authority to declare a state of emergency without immediate parliamentary consent, extending the duration of such declarations from thirty days to three months. This change gives the executive greater flexibility to respond to crises but also raises concerns about the potential for prolonged suspension of civil liberties. The judiciary’s role in reviewing these emergency declarations has also been weakened, with the power to approve or reject them shifting from the courts to the parliament, which is dominated by the ruling party.

The regional states, which have historically held significant autonomy under the federal system, will see a reduction in their influence. The new model allows the central government to override regional decisions in matters of national interest, a power that was previously shared. This shift is particularly significant for regions like Oromia and Amhara, which have experienced significant political unrest in recent years. The centralisation of power is expected to streamline decision-making but may also fuel grievances among regional leaders who feel their autonomy is being eroded.

International observers have noted the speed of the constitutional changes, with some describing the process as rushed. The European Union and the United States, key partners in Ethiopia’s economic and security sector, have expressed cautious interest in the new structure. They have emphasised the need for transparency in the implementation process and the protection of minority rights. The African Union, which has been actively involved in mediating regional conflicts, has welcomed the dialogue but urged the government to ensure that the new constitution reflects the will of the people and not just the ruling elite.

Background and Competing Views on Governance

Abiy Ahmed’s rise to power marked a significant departure from the long-standing dominance of the EPRDF. His initial promise of reform and liberalisation won him widespread support, both domestically and internationally. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for his efforts to end the decades-long border dispute with Eritrea. However, his tenure has been marked by significant challenges, including the Tigray war, economic inflation, and ethnic tensions. The constitutional changes are seen by many as a response to these challenges, aiming to create a more resilient and decisive government.

The history of Ethiopia’s governance has been characterised by a tension between centralisation and federalism. The current federal system, established in 1995, granted significant autonomy to ethnic-based regions. This structure was designed to prevent the dominance of any single ethnic group, particularly the Amhara, and to accommodate the country’s diverse population. However, it has also led to fragmentation and conflict, as seen in the recent war in Tigray. The move to an executive presidency is viewed by some as a return to a more centralised model, reminiscent of the imperial and Derg eras, where power was concentrated in Addis Ababa.

Critics of the new model argue that it undermines the principles of federalism and democratic accountability. They point to the lack of a strong opposition in the parliament, which has allowed the ruling party to pass laws with minimal scrutiny. The merger of the presidency and premiership eliminates the possibility of a coalition government, where different parties share power. This change is seen by opposition leaders as a power grab that consolidates Abiy Ahmed’s control over the state apparatus. They argue that the new structure will make it harder to remove him from power through democratic means.

Supporters of the change, however, argue that a fragmented executive branch has been a source of inefficiency and conflict. They point to the periods of political gridlock in the past, where the president and prime minister belonged to different parties, leading to policy paralysis. The executive presidency, they argue, will ensure that the government can act decisively in times of crisis. This view is particularly relevant in the context of Ethiopia’s economic challenges, where a strong leader is needed to implement difficult reforms and attract foreign investment.

The role of the national dialogue in this process has been both praised and criticised. On one hand, it provided a platform for various political actors to voice their concerns and negotiate the terms of the transition. On the other hand, critics argue that the dialogue was dominated by the ruling party, which had the majority and could dictate the outcome. The participation of key opposition parties was limited, and some major factions boycotted the process. This lack of broad consensus raises questions about the legitimacy of the new constitutional framework.

The economic implications of the governance shift are also significant. Investors and international donors are closely watching the political stability of Ethiopia, which is one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa. The centralisation of power is seen by some as a positive signal, indicating a more stable and predictable political environment. Others argue that it could lead to greater uncertainty, as the lack of checks and balances may result in policy inconsistencies. The government has promised that the new structure will enhance economic governance by streamlining decision-making processes.

The social impact of the constitutional changes is another area of concern. The merger of the presidency and premiership may affect the representation of different ethnic groups in the government. Critics argue that the current system, despite its flaws, provided a mechanism for ethnic representation and power-sharing. The new model may centralise power in the hands of a single individual, reducing the influence of regional leaders and minority groups. This could lead to increased tensions and unrest, particularly in regions that feel marginalised by the central government.

Broader Implications and Regional Stakes

The constitutional changes in Ethiopia have wider implications for the Horn of Africa and the broader African continent. Ethiopia is a key player in regional politics, with significant influence in the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). The centralisation of power may affect Ethiopia’s role in regional diplomacy, as a single leader may be better positioned to negotiate with other heads of state. However, it may also reduce the flexibility of the Ethiopian government to engage in multi-party diplomacy, as decisions will be more tightly controlled from the centre.

The impact on Ethiopia’s economy is a critical factor for regional stability. The country is a major trading partner for its neighbours, and any political instability can have spillover effects on trade and investment. The new governance structure is expected to streamline economic policies, which could enhance Ethiopia’s attractiveness to foreign investors. However, the lack of democratic checks and balances may lead to policy decisions that favour the ruling party’s allies, potentially distorting the market. This could have implications for regional businesses and investors who rely on Ethiopia as a hub for East African trade.

The regional security dynamics may also shift with the new constitutional framework. Ethiopia has been a key contributor to regional peacekeeping missions, particularly in Somalia and South Sudan. A stronger central government may be better equipped to deploy its military forces abroad, enhancing its role in regional security. However, the focus on domestic consolidation may reduce Ethiopia’s engagement in regional affairs, as the government prioritises internal stability. This could create a power vacuum in the Horn of Africa, which other regional actors may seek to fill.

The governance model in Ethiopia is being closely watched by other African countries, particularly those with similar federal structures. The move to an executive presidency may serve as a model for other nations seeking to centralise power and enhance governmental efficiency. It may also serve as a cautionary tale, highlighting the risks of weakening democratic institutions. The success or failure of the new system in Ethiopia will likely influence the governance trends in the region, as other leaders consider similar reforms.

The international community’s response to the constitutional changes will be a key indicator of their legitimacy. The European Union and the United States, which have been key partners in Ethiopia’s development, have expressed cautious interest in the new structure. Their engagement will be crucial in ensuring that the transition is transparent and inclusive. The African Union, which has been actively involved in mediating regional conflicts, will also play a key role in monitoring the implementation of the new constitution. Their support or criticism will influence Ethiopia’s standing in the continent.

The long-term stability of Ethiopia depends on how well the new governance structure addresses the country’s underlying political and economic challenges. The centralisation of power may provide short-term stability, but it may also exacerbate long-term tensions if the government fails to deliver on its promises of reform and development. The upcoming parliamentary and local elections will be a critical test of the new system, as they will determine whether the ruling party can maintain its dominance through democratic means. The outcome of these elections will shape the future of Ethiopian politics and its role in the region.

As Ethiopia transitions to a new governance model, the international community, particularly Nigeria and other African nations, will be watching closely. The success of this experiment could influence the political landscape of the continent, demonstrating the viability of a strong executive presidency in a diverse, multi-ethnic state. The coming months will be critical in determining whether the new structure enhances stability and development or entrenches authoritarian rule.

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