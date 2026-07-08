The World Health Organization warned on Tuesday that critical funding shortfalls and intensifying armed conflict are severely restricting humanitarian a…

The World Health Organization warned on Tuesday that critical funding shortfalls and intensifying armed conflict are severely restricting humanitarian aid operations across the Democratic Republic of Congo, leaving millions of vulnerable people without access to essential health services.

WHO Sounds Alarm on DRC Response Gaps

Health officials from the WHO confirmed that aid agencies operating in the DRC are struggling to maintain even basic medical programs due to severe resource constraints. The funding gaps have forced several organizations to scale back operations in regions most affected by ongoing violence, according to statements from WHO representatives in Kinshasa.

Environment & Nature · WHO Warns Funding Gaps and Conflict in DRC Are Blocking Aid Response

The WHO called on international donors to immediately release pledged funds, warning that delays in humanitarian financing are directly contributing to preventable deaths in conflict zones. Officials noted that the agency requires sustained financial commitments to maintain surveillance for disease outbreaks across a country roughly the size of Western Europe.

Armed Clashes Disrupt Aid Corridors

Meanwhile, fresh fighting in eastern DRC has destroyed health facilities and forced aid workers to evacuate from areas around Goma, the capital of North Kivu province. Armed groups have repeatedly targeted medical personnel, making it dangerous for teams to reach remote communities that depend entirely on external support.

Local health authorities reported that at least three mobile clinics suspended operations last month following attacks on staff. The violence has created significant gaps in vaccination campaigns, leaving children in conflict areas vulnerable to preventable diseases such as measles and polio.

Impact on Displaced Populations

More than 1.7 million internally displaced persons in North Kivu are now effectively cut off from humanitarian assistance, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs confirmed. Displacement camps near Goma are overcrowded and lack adequate sanitation, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks.

Mothers in camps around Goma described walking hours to reach health posts only to find them closed due to staff shortages. Without functioning clinics, complications from childbirth and childhood illnesses have become increasingly fatal in these areas.

Government and Agency Coordination

The DRC government has acknowledged the severity of the crisis and pledged to work with international partners to improve humanitarian access. However, officials concede that securing aid corridors in areas controlled by armed factions remains a significant challenge.

The International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed it is coordinating with the DRC Ministry of Health to resume operations in high-risk zones, but noted that safety guarantees from all armed parties are essential before teams can return.

International Donors Face Pressure

Several donor countries have been asked to fast-track contributions to the DRC humanitarian response plan, which remains less than 30 percent funded for the current year. The United Nations Humanitarian Response Fund for Congo is distributing emergency grants to local organizations struggling to maintain frontline services.

The European Commission's humanitarian aid department confirmed it is reviewing its Congo portfolio but has not announced new commitments. The United States Agency for International Development stated it continues to support health programs in the DRC, though officials declined to specify funding amounts.

Health System on the Brink

The WHO indicated that without immediate action, basic health services could collapse entirely in several provinces. Maternal health programs, HIV treatment, and tuberculosis care are among the services most at risk of interruption, officials warned.

The agency is working with the DRC Ministry of Public Health to identify which programs can be prioritized given limited resources. Officials noted that even a temporary disruption in HIV antiretroviral distribution could undo years of progress in treatment coverage.

What Happens Next

The WHO and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs are jointly convening an emergency donor briefing scheduled for later this month. The meeting will focus specifically on mobilizing additional resources for health operations in North Kivu and Ituri provinces.

Aid groups are preparing contingency plans for scenarios where funding does not improve by the end of the quarter. The coming weeks will test whether international donors will commit fresh resources or allow humanitarian operations to continue deteriorating while conflict intensifies.

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