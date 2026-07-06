The United Nations warned on Thursday that hunger in conflict-affected parts of northern Nigeria has reached crisis levels, with aid agencies struggling…

The United Nations warned on Thursday that hunger in conflict-affected parts of northern Nigeria has reached crisis levels, with aid agencies struggling to reach millions of civilians trapped in areas where violence has disrupted farming and displaced entire communities.

UN Issues Formal Warning on Food Crisis

The warning came from UN officials who said the situation in several northern states has deteriorated sharply over the past six months. Armed groups have consolidated control over rural areas, preventing farmers from harvesting crops and blocking humanitarian convoys from delivering assistance.

Economy & Business · UN Warns Hunger Crisis Is Spiralling in Northern Nigeria

Relief workers on the ground described scenes of families skipping meals for days. Local markets in some towns have run out of basic supplies. Aid organisations have called for urgent international funding to prevent the crisis from worsening further.

Conflict Zones Bear the Brunt

The hardest-hit areas are those where fighting between security forces and armed groups has raged for years. In these regions, access for humanitarian staff remains severely restricted. International aid agencies say they have received only a fraction of the funding needed to scale up emergency operations.

Nigerian authorities have acknowledged the challenge of reaching remote communities. Government agencies have been working with NGOs to establish temporary food distribution points, but officials admit these efforts fall short of what is required.

Displacement Fuelling Hunger

Millions of people have been forced from their homes. Many now live in overcrowded camps or host communities where resources are already stretched. Displaced families often lack the means to buy food, and those who managed to flee with livestock or possessions have largely sold these assets to survive.

The conflict has also disrupted planting seasons. Farmers in several northern states told local media that insecurity made it too dangerous to tend their fields. The result has been a sharp drop in local food production at a time when supplies from other regions cannot fill the gap.

Humanitarian Response Falls Short

International organisations operating in Nigeria have warned that funding gaps are limiting their ability to respond. Several aid programmes have been scaled back or paused because of insufficient resources. The World Food Programme and its partners have increased distributions in accessible areas, but millions more remain cut off.

Health workers have raised concerns about rising malnutrition rates among children. Medical facilities in some locations are reporting higher admissions for severe acute malnutrition, a condition that can be fatal without treatment. Pregnant and breastfeeding women are also among the most vulnerable groups.

Regional Impact and Food Prices

The food crisis has begun to affect markets beyond the immediate conflict zones. Prices for staples such as maize and millet have risen sharply in nearby cities, squeezing household budgets across a wider area. Traders say supply disruptions caused by insecurity are the main driver of the increases.

Economists warn that prolonged food insecurity could have long-term consequences for productivity and social stability. Communities that depended on agriculture for their livelihoods are now relying entirely on external assistance.

What Comes Next

The UN has called on the Nigerian government and international donors to prioritise humanitarian access to all affected areas. Officials say a coordinated response is essential if mass starvation is to be averted in the coming months.

Aid agencies are preparing for an expanded operation pending new funding commitments. The next planting season begins in a few weeks, and organisations are urging that farmers in secure areas receive seeds and tools to prevent next year's harvest from failing as well. The international community will be watching whether pledges of support translate into deliveries on the ground.

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