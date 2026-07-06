Starting this year, every person entering or leaving South Africa must submit a SARS online traveller declaration before departure. The South African Re…

Starting this year, every person entering or leaving South Africa must submit a SARS online traveller declaration before departure. The South African Revenue Service rolled out the mandatory digital form in early 2024, requiring passengers to declare currency, goods, and other assets worth more than a set threshold. Authorities say the move aims to curb smuggling and improve customs enforcement at ports of entry including Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International, and the King Shaka Airport near Durban.

Who Must File the Declaration

The rule applies to all travellers, regardless of nationality. This means Nigerian passport holders transiting through South Africa, South African citizens returning home, and business travellers from Europe, Asia, or the Americas must all complete the online process. Children travelling with parents must also be registered under the accompanying adult's submission. The SARS website confirms that failure to submit an accurate declaration carries penalties including fines and possible confiscation of undeclared goods.

Environment & Nature · South Africa Forces All Travellers to File SARS Online Declaration — New Rules Begin

Residents of South Africa are not exempt. Anyone leaving the country with cash or goods exceeding the allowable limit must disclose those items before passing through security screening. Customs officials at the departure hall will verify submissions against passengers and luggage. The government has equipped major airports with scanning technology designed to detect discrepancies between declared items and physical baggage.

What travellers Must Disclose

The declaration form requires passengers to list cash amounts exceeding 25,000 South African rand, precious metals, gemstones, and commercial goods intended for trade. Travellers carrying items for personal use face different thresholds depending on quantity and nature. Alcohol, tobacco, and fuel have separate allowances that the form calculates automatically based on answers provided. The system also asks about professional equipment and works of art, categories frequently missed by uninformed travellers.

Duty-free purchases made before the trip must be included if the total value pushes the passenger over threshold limits. SARS officers at border posts can demand receipts and proof of purchase for any item declared. The revenue service warns that omitting high-value electronics such as laptops and cameras purchased abroad commonly triggers disputes during inspection. Passengers should keep all receipts accessible in carry-on luggage rather than checked bags.

How to Complete the Process

Travellers access the declaration portal through the official SARS website at least 48 hours before their scheduled departure. The system requires registration with a valid email address and mobile phone number for verification codes. Users complete the form by answering questions about their itinerary, the purpose of travel, and the items they carry. Upon submission, the portal generates a QR code that customs officers scan upon arrival or departure.

The mobile-friendly interface works on smartphones, which covers most travellers who no longer carry laptops abroad. Those without reliable internet access can complete submissions at internet cafes, though SARS advises against waiting until arrival at the airport. Technical support contacts are listed on the portal for users encountering errors or system glitches. The revenue service recommends printing the confirmation page as a backup in case mobile devices fail during screening.

Why South Africa Implemented These Rules

SARS cited rising cases of cash smuggling and undervaluing of imported goods as the primary reasons for the overhaul. A 2023 report from the revenue service indicated that customs enforcement recovered significantly less revenue than comparable jurisdictions in the region. Officials believe the digital declaration system will create an audit trail that makes evasion more difficult. The move aligns South Africa with international standards promoted by the World Customs Organization.

The timing coincides with increased economic pressure on government revenues following the pandemic slowdown. South Africa's treasury has sought ways to close tax gaps, and customs duties represent a measurable source of additional income if properly collected. The tourism sector expressed concern that added friction might deter visitors, but SARS maintains that the process adds minimal time for prepared travellers. Airlines operating routes to South Africa have begun informing passengers through booking confirmations and check-in reminders.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

Travellers found with undeclared cash or goods face fines starting at 500 rand per item, with the total escalating based on the value and nature of the violation. Repeat offenders or those carrying contraband may lose items permanently and face criminal prosecution. The revenue service can detain passengers until documentation is provided or a bond is paid. Immigration delays resulting from disputes can cause missed connections and additional costs the traveller absorbs.

SARS officers operating at land borders between South Africa and neighbouring countries have reported higher interception rates since the system launched. The Lesotho, Botswana, and Namibia borders see significant informal trade traffic that previously moved with minimal scrutiny. Officials note that smaller border posts now face longer queues as staff verify declarations against vehicle loads. The revenue service plans to deploy additional personnel to the busiest crossing points by the second quarter of this year.

What Comes Next

SARS announced plans to integrate the declaration system with airline passenger manifests by the end of 2024. This upgrade would allow customs to cross-reference submitted forms with actual flight rosters, flagging passengers who claimed to have submitted but never did. The revenue service also expects to add a feature allowing travellers to save profiles, reducing repeat data entry for frequent flyers. A mobile application is under development and expected to launch within six months.

Watch for announcements from airlines regarding mandatory declaration check-in before boarding. Several carriers have indicated they may require proof of submission as a condition of check-in for South Africa-bound flights. Travellers planning trips in the coming months should register on the SARS portal immediately to familiarise themselves with the interface before departure day. The revenue service has published instructional videos on YouTube walking through common submission scenarios step by step.

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