The Confederation of African Football has rejected a proposal to expand the Africa Cup of Nations from 24 to 28 participating nations, sources familiar …

The Confederation of African Football has rejected a proposal to expand the Africa Cup of Nations from 24 to 28 participating nations, sources familiar with the matter confirmed on Wednesday. The decision preserves the current tournament structure that has governed the biennial competition since 2019. CAF officials cited scheduling concerns and competitive balance as primary factors behind the rejection. The ruling dashes hopes held by several smaller football federations that had lobbied for broader representation at African football's premier tournament.

Expansion Proposal Faces Strong Opposition

The plan to grow AFCON to 28 teams had gained traction among member nations seeking increased tournament slots. Supporters argued that expansion would give more countries exposure to continental competition and boost football development across the region. However, CAF's decision-making council ultimately sided with critics who warned that a larger tournament would strain infrastructure and extend an already congested international calendar. The rejection signals that African football's governing body remains committed to its existing framework for the foreseeable future.

Technology & Innovation · CAF Blocks AFCON Expansion — 24-Team Format Stays Put

Football administrators from several nations had pushed for the change during CAF's general assembly discussions held this year. Their argument centred on the growing quality gap between the continent's top-ranked teams and emerging football nations seeking competitive fixtures. The proposal would have added four extra qualification spots, opening doors for countries that have historically struggled to reach the tournament proper. CAF's refusal to adopt these measures means qualification standards remain unchanged heading into the next cycle.

Tournament Scheduling Drives Final Decision

CAF President Gianni Infantino had previously expressed openness to discussing format changes during a meeting with African football stakeholders in Cairo. Yet the governing body's technical committee concluded that calendar constraints made expansion impractical in the near term. The Africa Cup of Nations already occupies a significant window in the international match calendar, and adding four more teams would require coordination with FIFA's global scheduling framework. Sources indicated that logistical complexity proved decisive in the final vote.

Host nation logistics also played a role in the deliberations. Expanding the tournament would demand additional venue cities and infrastructure investment from future hosts. Several CAF member associations pointed to the challenges faced during recent editions where host countries struggled with stadium readiness and accommodation capacity. The governing body appears determined to avoid repeating those pressures by maintaining the current 24-team structure.

Member Nations React to CAF Ruling

Football federations from across the continent have offered mixed responses to the announcement. Representatives from West African nations expressed disappointment, noting that their region has produced several competitive teams capable of reaching the continental stage. Meanwhile, officials from North African associations largely welcomed the decision, arguing that the current format ensures higher-quality matches and stronger competition overall. The divide highlights ongoing tensions between football powers seeking prestige and developing nations chasing representation.

The rejection leaves smaller football federations without a clear pathway to tournament expansion. Several national team coaches had publicly supported the proposal, citing the developmental benefits of competitive AFCON participation. Without structural changes, these nations must continue relying on qualification campaigns against established continental heavyweights. CAF's stance effectively closes the door on expansion discussions for at least the next tournament cycle.

Commercial Considerations Behind the Scenes

Broadcasting rights and sponsorship deals represent another factor influencing CAF's cautious approach to expansion. The current 24-team format generates substantial revenue through television contracts and commercial partnerships tied to a proven tournament structure. Industry analysts note that adding more teams could complicate negotiations with broadcasters seeking predictability around match schedules and viewer engagement. CAF's financial sustainability strategy appears to prioritise revenue stability over broader inclusion.

The decision aligns CAF with other continental confederations that have similarly resisted calls for major format changes. UEFA's European Championship expanded to 24 teams in 2016 but has maintained that figure since then. Asian Football Confederation and CONCACAF have also stabilised their tournament sizes after earlier expansions. African football's governing body seems content to observe how these other experiments unfold before considering further alterations to its own flagship competition.

What Happens Next for AFCON Qualification

National federations must now recalibrate their qualification strategies following CAF's announcement. The next Africa Cup of Nations will proceed with the established 24-team format, meaning only three additional spots remain available beyond the current qualification threshold. Countries previously targeting expansion as a lifeline for tournament participation must return to intensive qualification campaigns. Coaching staff and player development programmes will need to adjust their timelines accordingly.

CAF's technical department is expected to release updated qualification criteria in the coming months. The governing body will convene further meetings with member associations to address procedural questions arising from this decision. Football administrators anticipate a period of adjustment as nations process the implications for their national team programmes. The debate over tournament format is unlikely to disappear entirely, as advocates continue building cases for broader African representation at continental level.

Fans and stakeholders should watch for CAF's next executive committee meeting scheduled for early next year, where qualification procedures for the upcoming tournament cycle will take centre stage. The governing body has indicated it remains open to dialogue about football development while maintaining its position on tournament size. Whether member nations accept this outcome or revive expansion pressure in future discussions remains to be seen.

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