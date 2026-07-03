Oby Ezekwesili, Nigeria's former Minister of Education, has publicly endorsed Badejo-Okusanya for president of the Nigerian Bar Association. The endorse…

Oby Ezekwesili, Nigeria's former Minister of Education, has publicly endorsed Badejo-Okusanya for president of the Nigerian Bar Association. The endorsement comes at a critical moment as legal professionals prepare to elect new leadership for the country's largest professional legal body.

Former Minister Makes Her Pick Known

Ezekwesili announced her support for Badejo-Okusanya through her official social media channels on Tuesday. The former minister, who served under the administration of former President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, cited Badejo-Okusanya's commitment to legal reforms and professional development as key reasons for her endorsement.

Politics & Governance · Ezekwesili Backs Badejo-Okusanya for NBA Presidency

The NBA, established to regulate and represent lawyers in Nigeria, elects its president biennially. This year's election has drawn significant attention from practitioners across the country's 36 states. Ezekwesili's backing adds considerable weight to Badejo-Okusanya's campaign, given her reputation as a transparency advocate and former government official.

Who Is Badejo-Okusanya

Badejo-Okusanya is a senior lawyer with an established reputation in Nigerian legal circles. His campaign has focused on modernising the NBA's operations and strengthening the association's role in defending rule of law principles. He has promised to improve access to justice for ordinary Nigerians and enhance the welfare of junior lawyers.

The candidate has campaigned extensively across multiple states, meeting with branch executives and rank-and-file members. His platform includes proposals for digitising bar association services and establishing clearer channels for member feedback. Legal practitioners in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt have attended his town hall sessions in recent weeks.

Why This Endorsement Carries Weight

Ezekwesili remains a prominent voice in Nigerian civil society despite leaving government nearly two decades ago. Her Anti-Corruption: Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act shaped Nigeria's anti-corruption landscape. She later founded the human rights advocacy group Anchors Canada.

Her public support signals to voters that Badejo-Okusanya aligns with governance reform ideals. The former minister's social media following amplifies the message to younger lawyers who view her as a reform champion. Several legal practitioners interviewed said they consider Ezekwesili's endorsements carefully when deciding how to vote.

The Stakes for the Legal Profession

The NBA presidency controls significant influence over Nigeria's legal development. The holder sets the association's policy agenda and represents lawyers in negotiations with government. Incumbent and aspiring lawyers watch closely because the president's decisions affect practice conditions and professional standards.

Recent NBA presidents have grappled with issues including lawyer welfare, judicial infrastructure, and the role of technology in legal practice. Badejo-Okusanya's rivals have also released detailed manifestos outlining their visions for the association's future.

Reactions Across the Legal Community

Responses to Ezekwesili's endorsement have been mixed. Some lawyers welcomed the former minister's involvement, saying her focus on institutional transparency aligns with their priorities. Others noted that the NBA election ultimately depends on votes from practicing lawyers across Nigeria's diverse legal community.

Branch chairmen in several states have issued statements backing their preferred candidates. The election timeline requires members to vote within the next several weeks. Observers expect campaigning to intensify as the date approaches.

What Comes Next

Badejo-Okusanya's campaign team has scheduled additional town halls following Ezekwesili's endorsement announcement. The candidate is expected to appear at events in Kano and Enugu before the voting window opens.

NSA members will cast ballots electronically this cycle, a change designed to increase participation among lawyers who cannot attend physical venues. The electoral committee has published guidelines on its website and distributed voting procedures to all verified members. Results are expected within 48 hours of the polls closing.

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