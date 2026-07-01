Egyptian football officials confirmed on Saturday that Mohamed Salah will undergo medical assessment after the Liverpool forward requested to be substit…

Egyptian football officials confirmed on Saturday that Mohamed Salah will undergo medical assessment after the Liverpool forward requested to be substituted during a club match. The decision to bench one of the Premier League's top scorers has sparked concern among fans and national team selectors ahead of upcoming international fixtures.

What Happened During the Match

Salah signalled to the bench that he needed to come off the field, prompting immediate questions about his fitness. The Egyptian Football Association issued a statement acknowledging the substitution request and confirming that medical staff would evaluate his condition. Reports from the stadium indicated Salah walked off without visible distress, though the player himself did not address reporters after the final whistle.

Economy & Business · Egypt to Assess Salah After Liverpool Star Asks to Be Substituted

The Liverpool medical team deferred comment to the club's official communications department. Sources close to the situation said the assessment would determine whether the issue is muscular, joint-related, or something requiring longer recovery. No timeline for his return to full training has been publicly disclosed.

Egypt's Upcoming Commitments

The timing of Salah's fitness concern creates complications for Egypt's national team programme. The Pharaohs have crucial World Cup qualifying matches scheduled in the coming weeks, and Salah has been central to their attacking strategy under current management. Egypt currently sit third in their qualification group, trailing the leaders by two points.

Coach Hassan Shehata faces the prospect of entering these fixtures without his most recognisable player. The national team doctor is expected to coordinate with Liverpool's medical staff to monitor Salah's progress. Egyptian football federation representatives declined to speculate on whether they would request special dispensation for an early assessment.

Qualification Stakes

Egypt must win at least two of their remaining three group matches to secure automatic qualification. Analysts have pointed to Salah's goal contribution rate as essential to their chances. Without him, Shehata would need to restructure an attack that has relied heavily on his movement and finishing ability.

The squad depth issue comes into sharp focus. Egypt's secondary strikers have limited international experience at this competitive level. Local league clubs have been asked to release their Egypt internationals for a training camp beginning next week, according to federation announcements.

Salah's Season at Liverpool

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a productive campaign, scoring 18 goals across all competitions. His partnership with Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz has driven Liverpool's push for a top-four Premier League finish. Any extended absence would test Liverpool's title ambitions significantly.

Manager Arne Slot addressed the substitution in his post-match comments, stating that the club always prioritises player welfare. He did not confirm the specific nature of the issue but expressed optimism about a swift resolution. Salah has missed only three matches this season through injury, all brief muscular concerns that resolved within a week.

National Team Perspective

Egyptian fans have taken to social media to express worry, with hashtags related to Salah trending across North African platforms. Former national team players have urged caution, noting that rushing Salah back could exacerbate the problem ahead of qualifiers. One former Egypt captain told local media that patience was essential.

The Egyptian Football Association released a brief statement expressing confidence in both the player and the club's medical protocols. They confirmed they would receive updates through official channels and adjust national team plans accordingly.

What Happens Next

Liverpool's next Premier League match is scheduled for Saturday at Anfield. Pre-match press conferences will likely shed more light on Salah's availability. The club's injury report, required by league regulations 96 hours before kickoff, will provide the first official confirmation of whether he can participate.

Egypt's coaching staff is expected to name a preliminary squad by the end of next week. Should Salah be unavailable, at least two replacement forwards will be called up from the domestic league. The first qualifier is approximately three weeks away, giving both parties time to make decisions based on medical evidence rather than speculation.

Watch for Liverpool's official injury bulletin due by Thursday evening. That document will determine whether Egypt needs to prepare for qualifiers without their all-time leading scorer.

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