Global crude oil prices have collapsed to levels last seen before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Yet Nigerian consumers continue payin…

Global crude oil prices have collapsed to levels last seen before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Yet Nigerian consumers continue paying above N1,000 per litre at the pump, leaving many drivers and business owners questioning why local fuel costs have not followed the global downward trend.

International Crude Markets Retreat Sharply

Brent crude, which peaked above $120 per barrel in mid-2022 following sanctions on Russian energy exports, has now fallen to approximately $75 per barrel. This represents a decline of nearly 40 percent from the post-war highs that battered global economies for two years.

Politics & Governance · Oil Prices Drop to Pre-War Lows — Why Nigerian Fuel Still Costs Above N1,000

Market analysts point to rising output from the United States, record production in Guyana, and softer-than-expected demand from Chinese manufacturers as key drivers behind the sustained retreat. OPEC+ has struggled to prop up prices through production cuts, with Saudi Arabia and Russia repeatedly extending voluntary supply restrictions.

The Dangote Refinery's Complicated Position

Aliko Dangote's $19 billion refinery in Lagos entered commercial operations promising to transform Nigeria's dependence on imported refined products. The facility, Africa's largest single-site oil processor, has the capacity to meet Nigeria's entire domestic fuel demand while also exporting products to neighbouring markets.

Industry sources note the refinery has ramped up output steadily since commissioning, now producing petrol and diesel at volumes that have begun reshaping regional supply patterns. However, pricing decisions remain tied to multiple factors beyond the cost of crude, including processing fees, distribution logistics, and the naira's value against the dollar.

Currency Pressures Keep Pump Prices Elevated

While crude has fallen, the naira has weakened significantly against the greenback over the past eighteen months. Nigeria's central bank has been battling dollar shortages that make imports costlier in local currency terms. This currency depreciation has partially absorbed the savings from cheaper oil, preventing a proportional drop at Nigerian filling stations.

The exchange rate mechanism used to calculate fuel prices means that even when crude halves in dollar terms, the naira cost of equivalent fuel may only decline by a fraction. This arithmetic has kept pump prices stubbornly above the N1,000 threshold despite the global retreat.

Distribution Costs Add Layers to Pricing

Nigeria's downstream fuel network presents its own pricing pressures. Moving petrol from the refinery gates in Lagos to filling stations across Nigeria's remote northern states requires an extensive network of tanker trucks, depots, and last-mile delivery operators. Diesel costs for these transporters directly influence the final pump price consumers pay.

Highways connecting major cities have become more expensive to navigate due to fuel expenses, vehicle maintenance, and security concerns along certain routes. These operational realities create a floor beneath which pump prices cannot easily fall without threatening supply chain viability.

Government Regulatory Mechanisms

The Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority oversees fuel pricing frameworks for the country. Official price bands require marketers to seek approval before adjusting pump prices, creating a lag between global market movements and what drivers actually pay at the nozzle.

Government subsidies or floor prices have been periodically deployed to prevent sharp spikes, particularly during elections or periods of social tension. However, authorities have walked a careful line, wary of the fiscal burden that open-ended subsidies would impose on the national treasury.

Consumer Pain Persists Despite Market Optimism

For Abuja resident Chioma Okonkwo, who drives a minibus for a living, the disconnect between global news and local prices feels personal. "Every evening I hear on the radio that oil has fallen, but my costs have not moved," she told local media. "My passengers cannot pay more, but my fuel bills keep eating my earnings."

Small-scale manufacturers in Kano and Ogun states report similar frustrations. Factory owners who depend on diesel generators and logistics fleets say elevated fuel costs squeeze margins that are already thin due to competition from imported goods and rising raw material prices.

What Comes Next

Watch for the next pricing review window from the regulatory authority in the coming weeks. If global crude remains at current levels, pressure will mount on marketers and regulators to pass savings to consumers. The Dangote Refinery has indicated it continues optimising production costs, which could eventually feed through to lower ex-depot prices. However, any meaningful relief at the pump likely depends on whether the naira stabilises against the dollar and whether distribution networks can operate more efficiently.

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