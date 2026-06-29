India and South Africa will settle their Women's World Cup semifinal on Sunday after rain and resilient bowling forced the contest into a final day at a…

India and South Africa will settle their Women's World Cup semifinal on Sunday after rain and resilient bowling forced the contest into a final day at a packed cricket venue. The match, suspended with South Africa requiring a further 58 runs from 69 balls, had produced 10 wickets already and left both teams knowing everything would change once play resumed.

Match Suspended Amid Downpour

The semifinal at Taunton saw a dramatic interruption on Saturday as heavy rain swept across the county ground, forcing umpires to call off play with South Africa struggling at 245 for 5 in their chase of 317. Players trudged off to a frustrated silence from the near-capacity crowd, knowing the outcome would hang on what happens next.

Economy & Business · India, South Africa Semifinal Heads to Final Day After Dramatic Cricket Standoff

South Africa had fought back remarkably after being reduced to 118 for 4 in their innings. Mignon du Preez anchored the recovery with a patient 49, while Sune Luus provided late acceleration with 36 not out. Their partnership steadied the ship, but the target remained distant when darkness fell over Somerset.

The Indian bowlers, particularly Pooja Vastrakar with figures of 3 for 51, had applied consistent pressure throughout the innings. Deepti Sharma contributed two crucial wickets to keep the pressure mounting on South Africa's middle order.

How They Got Here

India's commanding position stemmed from their first-innings total of 316 for 7, built around Smriti Mandhana's imperious 122 at the top of the order. The left-handed opener's innings included 17 fours and provided the backbone of a total that always looked challenging on a pitch offering turn for the spinners.

Harmanpreet Kaur added a rapid 51, her runs coming at better than a run a ball and lifting India past the 300-run mark. South Africa's bowlers toiled without reward in the final overs, with Shabnim Ismail the pick of the attack despite finishing without a wicket from her 10 overs.

The Proteas had entered the semifinal as underdogs against a India side that had lost only one match in the tournament. Yet South Africa's campaign had already surprised many observers, with the team reaching the last four for only the second time in their World Cup history.

What Sunday's Final Day Means

When play resumes, South Africa will resume with Wolvaardt's replacement at the crease, requiring those 58 runs with only five wickets remaining. The equation is clear but the pressure is immense. A team that has never reached a World Cup final will face the weight of history alongside the immediate challenge of an Indian attack that has not let teams settle.

India, by contrast, enters the final day as heavy favourites. Their spinners have exploited the pitch masterfully, and their batting depth means they can set aggressive targets without fear. A place in next Saturday's final at Lord's awaits whoever survives Sunday's pressure.

The Stakes for Both Nations

For South Africa, this semifinal represents more than a cricket match. The women's team has steadily built a reputation for resilience in recent years, but knockout stages have repeatedly ended their campaigns. The 2017 tournament ended in a semifinal defeat to West Indies. Beating India on Sunday would mark a breakthrough moment for women's cricket in the country.

India, meanwhile, remain focused on reclaiming the World Cup trophy they last held in 2017. The current cohort has demonstrated consistency throughout this tournament, and Harmanpreet's side knows that anything less than a final appearance would represent failure. Their experience in pressure situations could prove decisive.

What to Watch When Play Resumes

Fans should watch how South Africa's lower order handles the early exchanges. The batting lineup has shown vulnerability against spin throughout the tournament, and India's Deepti Sharma will be eager to strike quickly once the match restarts. If South Africa lose early wickets, the chase could collapse swiftly.

Conversely, should South Africa survive the initial burst, the contest could develop into a thrilling finale. The pitch has eased considerably since the first innings, and shots that seemed impossible early on may become scoring opportunities as the day progresses.

Looking Ahead to the Final

Whether India or South Africa emerges victorious, Sunday's winner will face either England or Australia in the championship match. England host Australia in the second semifinal on Saturday, and the finalists will have only a few days to recover before the showpiece event at Lord's.

The weather forecast for Taunton on Sunday shows improvement, and officials remain optimistic about completing the match. Both teams will prepare mentally for a contest that could define their tournament and, for one side, their cricketing legacy.

See Also

Editorial Opinion The pitch has eased considerably since the first innings, and shots that seemed impossible early on may become scoring opportunities as the day progresses.Looking Ahead to the FinalWhether India or South Africa emerges victorious, Sunday's winner will face either England or Australia in the championship match. A place in next Saturday's final at Lord's awaits whoever survives Sunday's pressure.The Stakes for Both NationsFor South Africa, this semifinal represents more than a cricket match. — panapress.org Editorial Team