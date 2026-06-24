South Africa crossed for six tries on Saturday as the Springboks dismantled Zimbabwe in a one-sided friendly at the Gqeberha Mandela Bay Stadium. The ma…

South Africa crossed for six tries on Saturday as the Springboks dismantled Zimbabwe in a one-sided friendly at the Gqeberha Mandela Bay Stadium. The match offered Warren Gatland's side valuable match practice ahead of the Rugby Championship, while Zimbabwe struggled to contain the hosts' attacking fluency in the coastal city's 58,000-seat venue.

Rugby Springboks Assert Early Dominance

The Springboks wasted no time establishing control. South Africa scored three tries before halftime, exploiting gaps in the Zimbabwe defence with crisp passing and strong carries from the forward pack. The visitors, ranked significantly lower in world rugby, found themselves outmatched in the set-piece and unable to build any sustained attacking momentum throughout the encounter. Coach Gatland used the fixture to rotate his squad, giving game time to several players competing for starting positions.

Technology & Innovation · South Africa Runs in Six Tries Against Zimbabwe in Gqeberha Victory

Zimbabwe Defence Under Pressure

Zimbabwe, competing internationally at this level for the first time in several years, faced a steep learning curve. The Sables, as the national team is known, committed multiple defensive errors in the first half that allowed South Africa to accumulate points rapidly. Their scrum, typically a strength in African rugby, struggled against the superior weight and technique of the Springbok front row throughout the match.

Mandela Bay Stadium Atmosphere

The Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth, has hosted several major rugby fixtures since its opening in 2009. Saturday's friendly drew a crowd of approximately 35,000 spectators, with fans travelling from across the Eastern Cape province to witness the Springboks in action. The coastal city's rugby community has a rich history of producing Springbok players, and the atmosphere reflected that deep connection to the national team.

Squad Rotation and Depth on Display

Gatland, who took over as Springboks head coach in 2023, used the Zimbabwe friendly to assess his options across the squad. Several players who missed the previous international window received starts, while established names were brought on in the second half to build match fitness. The Wales-born coach has emphasised competition for places as central to his selection strategy, and Saturday's performance gave him plenty to consider ahead of the Rugby Championship.

What Comes Next for the Springboks

South Africa now turns its attention to the Rugby Championship, where they will face Argentina, New Zealand, and Australia in the coming months. The competition represents the final major Test window before the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, and Gatland will be keen to establish a winning formula early in the cycle. The Springboks remain the reigning champions after their 2024 triumph, and Saturday's result suggested the squad is building momentum effectively.

Zimbabwe Rebuild Continues

For Zimbabwe, the friendly served as a benchmark for where the national programme stands relative to the world's top-tier teams. The Sables have been working to rebuild their rugby programme following years of limited international competition. Coach Peter Du Toit, a former Springbok himself, acknowledged the difficulty of the fixture but emphasised the value of playing against elite opposition for player development.

Zimbabwe will return to regional competition in the coming months, with African Champions Cup qualifiers scheduled for September. The team is expected to announce a expanded training squad by late June, giving local players an opportunity to push for selection ahead of those continental fixtures.

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