A new initiative called Mapping launched this week with an ambitious goal: to chart the evolving landscape of digital payments across Africa and identif…

A new initiative called Mapping launched this week with an ambitious goal: to chart the evolving landscape of digital payments across Africa and identify where the continent's financial infrastructure is headed next. The project, spearheaded by research organisation Africa Share, invited fintech experts, policymakers, and industry players to contribute data and insights to a shared framework.

What the Initiative Seeks to Build

Mapping describes itself as a collaborative effort to create the most comprehensive picture yet of how payments move across African markets. Organisers said the project would collect data from mobile money providers, traditional banks, and emerging fintech startups to build a real-time picture of transaction flows. Africa Share confirmed the initiative would publish its first findings publicly, though a specific date for the report has not been announced.

Politics & Governance · Africa Launches Push to Map $1 Trillion Digital Payments Future

The scope covers over twenty African markets, with particular attention to countries where mobile money penetration has already reshaped daily commerce. Mapping's founders argued that without a clearer view of current infrastructure, governments and investors risk duplicating efforts or missing gaps entirely.

Why Digital Payments Are Under the Spotlight

Africa has seen rapid growth in cashless transactions over the past decade. Mobile money platforms now process billions of dollars in transfers each year across Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, and Nigeria. Yet the regulatory environment varies sharply from one country to the next, creating friction for businesses that operate across borders.

Africa Share noted thatfragmented data has made it difficult to attract sustained international investment into African payment infrastructure. The organisation stated that its Mapping project was designed, in part, to address that information gap and give global capital a clearer view of where opportunities exist.

Who Can Take Part

The project explicitly opened its doors to a broad range of participants. Mapping's registration portal listed commercial banks, microfinance institutions, telecom operators, and independent developers as eligible contributors. Africa Share encouraged smaller players to participate, arguing that inclusive data would produce a more accurate picture than data drawn solely from the largest operators.

Industry observers in Lagos said the initiative could prove valuable if it maintains independence from commercial interests. Whether the data collection will be rigorous enough to satisfy academic researchers and financial regulators alike remains to be seen.

Early Reactions from the Sector

Several African fintech companies welcomed the announcement, with some describing existing industry data as incomplete or outdated. A representative from a Lagos-based payments startup told local media that the initiative could help smaller firms make their case to international investors who currently rely on dated market sizing estimates.

Not everyone is convinced the project will deliver on its promises. Sceptics pointed out that previous attempts to map Africa's payments ecosystem have produced reports that quickly became obsolete as the market evolved. Mapping's organisers acknowledged this challenge and said their framework would be designed for regular updates rather than one-off publication.

What Comes Next

Mapping is accepting submissions from organisations and individuals through its online portal until the end of the current quarter. Africa Share said it would host a public webinar in the coming weeks to explain its methodology and answer questions from prospective participants. The full dataset and initial analysis are expected to be released later this year, though exact timing depends on how much data the project receives.

Watch for the webinar announcement in the next fortnight. That session will determine whether Mapping gains the sector-wide buy-in it needs to produce meaningful results or ends up as another well-intentioned report that gathers dust.

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