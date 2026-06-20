Everton's Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye are facing a race against time to prove their fitness ahead of Senegal's World Cup opener, raising fresh conce…

Everton's Idrissa Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye are facing a race against time to prove their fitness ahead of Senegal's World Cup opener, raising fresh concerns over the squad's preparation for the tournament. The midfielder and forward both missed recent training sessions, according to reports emerging from the Senegal camp. Coach Aliou Cissé faces a potential headache as he prepares his side for their opening group stage match. The uncertainty comes just days before Senegal are scheduled to kick off their campaign.

Fitness Concerns Surface at Critical Juncture

The two Everton players have been the subject of close medical observation over the past 48 hours. Sources close to the Senegal national team setup indicate that both players completed modified training programmes rather than full sessions. The timing could not be more problematic for Cissé, whose side have been drawn in what promises to be a competitive group. Ndiaye, who joined Everton from Sheffield United in a deal worth around £15 million earlier this year, has become an integral part of Senegal's attacking options. His potential absence would represent a significant tactical blow to the team.

Politics & Governance · Senegal's World Cup Opener in Doubt as Everton Duo Face Fitness Race

Supporters gathered at the team's training base in France have expressed growing anxiety about the duo's availability. The squad arrived at their pre-tournament training camp on Sunday, with initial reports suggesting both players had joined full training. However, subsequent updates painted a more cautious picture. Medical staff are understood to be taking a conservative approach, prioritising long-term availability over short-term fitness gains.

Aliou Cissé Faces Tactical Dilemma

The Senegal head coach must now consider his options should either or both players fail to recover in time. Cissé has built his squad around the attacking qualities that Gueye and Ndiaye bring to the team. Gueye, who has accumulated over 60 international caps, provides experience and defensive stability in the middle of the park. His leadership qualities have made him a key figure in the dressing room. The 35-year-old's absence would be felt most acutely in the engine room, where his interceptions and ball-winning abilities have been crucial to Senegal's recent success.

Ndiaye offers something different. The 24-year-old brings creativity and pace down the left flank, stretching opposition defences with his direct running. His partnership with other attacking players has been central to Senegal's tactical evolution under Cissé. The young forward burst onto the international scene during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, scoring decisive goals that secured the team's passage to this tournament.

Senegal's World Cup Preparation Under Scrutiny

The news arrives against a backdrop of already tense preparation for the tournament. Senegal have not played a competitive match since their AFCON triumph earlier this year, relying on friendly fixtures to maintain match fitness. The team dispatched two warm-up opponents in convincing fashion last month, but those results now seem less relevant given the fresh fitness concerns. Cissé will be hoping the problem proves minor, allowing both players to take their places against the first opponent.

The squad has been based at a training facility outside Paris, with the team working with a reduced medical team following the departure of the head physio last month. That departure, unrelated to the current situation, may have contributed to the cautious approach being taken with Gueye and Ndiaye. Team management have declined to specify the nature of the injuries, maintaining the standard policy of keeping medical information private until absolutely necessary.

What This Means for Group Stage Plans

Should both players miss the opener, Cissé would need to reshuffle his squad significantly. Alternative options include promoting younger players from the Under-23 side, though their international experience is limited. The coach could also adjust his formation to compensate, shifting to a more conservative approach that relies on defensive solidity rather than attacking flair.

Senegal's first opponent will be watching developments with interest. The group stage draw placed the African champions in a challenging position, facing opponents who have invested heavily in their own preparations. Whether Gueye and Ndiaye feature could determine the early trajectory of Senegal's tournament.

Everton Monitoring Situation Remotely

Back in England, Everton officials are understood to be tracking the situation closely. The club's medical team has been in contact with their Senegal counterparts, sharing relevant data about the players' fitness levels from their time at Goodison Park. Everton invested significantly in Ndiaye during the summer transfer window and will be eager to see him return to full fitness regardless of the World Cup outcome.

Gueye's situation carries different weight. The veteran is approaching the end of his playing career and may view this as one of his final opportunities to compete at the highest international level. His determination to participate, even if carrying a minor injury, should not be underestimated based on previous behaviour in similar situations.

Countdown to Kick-Off Continues

The next 72 hours will be decisive. Senegal are scheduled to depart for the host nation shortly, with their opening match now less than a week away. The team's final training session before departure is scheduled for Thursday, and a definitive update on player availability is expected to emerge from that session.

Fans in Dakar have begun arriving at the national stadium for impromptu gatherings, displaying flags and scarves despite the uncertainty surrounding key players. The country's expectations remain high following the AFCON victory, but those expectations may need to be tempered if the medical reports prove negative.

Broader Tournament Context

Senegal are not alone in facing fitness problems ahead of the tournament. Several other national teams have reported similar concerns, highlighting the compressed nature of the international football calendar. Players arriving from high-intensity domestic leagues have struggled to recover adequately between club and country commitments, creating a pattern that team doctors are struggling to address.

The tournament comes at a difficult time for European clubs, many of whom have reluctantly released players despite concerns about their fitness. Everton's situation reflects a wider tension between club and country football that shows no signs of abating.

What Happens Next

Senegal face a final fitness test on Thursday before departing for their opening match. The team will announce their matchday squad 24 hours before kick-off, offering the clearest indication yet of whether Gueye and Ndiaye will feature. Should they be unavailable, Cissé is expected to name his replacements within 24 hours of the announcement.

Watch this space for updates as the situation develops. The Senegal Football Federation is expected to release a statement following Thursday's training session.

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