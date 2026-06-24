Nigeria's value-added tax collections climbed to N2.42 trillion in the most recent reporting period, official figures show, marking a notable uptick tha…

Nigeria's value-added tax collections climbed to N2.42 trillion in the most recent reporting period, official figures show, marking a notable uptick that government officials are attributing directly to the tax reform agenda championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since he took office in May 2023.

Numbers Point to Revenue Expansion

The National Bureau of Statistics released data this week confirming that VAT receipts have risen substantially compared with the same period a year earlier. The jump represents one of the strongest quarterly performances for tax collections in recent memory and provides the federal government with additional fiscal room to address longstanding budget pressures.

Technology & Innovation · Nigeria's VAT Collections Surge to N2.42 Trillion As Tinubu's Tax Reforms Take Hold

Revenue analysts tracking Nigeria's public finances say the trend reflects both improved compliance rates among businesses and the first tangible outputs from legislative changes designed to broaden the tax base. Several smaller enterprises that previously operated outside the formal system have registered in recent months, officials indicated.

What Fuelled the Revenue Climb

The government's tax reform drive has centred on three main pillars: closing loopholes used by large corporations, simplifying filing procedures for small businesses, and expanding the number of registered taxpayers across Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

In Lagos, Kano, and Rivers State — Nigeria's three largest economic hubs — compliance workshops and streamlined digital registration portals have drawn thousands of new businesses into the VAT system. The Federal Inland Revenue Service reported a significant increase in active taxpayer accounts during the same period.

The reforms also included stricter enforcement against companies that had been collecting VAT but failing to remit those collections to the government. Penalties for non-compliance were strengthened, and the revenue service deployed additional auditors to high-volume sectors including telecommunications, banking, and retail.

Economic Context Shapes the Push

Tinubu's administration came into office facing a combination of pressures: a depreciating naira, elevated fuel subsidy costs, and federal budget deficits that had constrained spending on infrastructure and social programmes. Tax reform was positioned early as a cornerstone of the administration's economic strategy.

Before the reforms, Nigeria's tax-to-GDP ratio sat well below the African average, a fact that policymakers cited repeatedly as evidence that significant revenue mobilisation was achievable without raising rates on ordinary Nigerians. The government repeatedly emphasised that its approach would target growth in the tax base rather than higher tax burdens on individuals earning below the personal income tax threshold.

State Governments Feel the Effect

Nigeria's federal structure means VAT revenues are shared between the federal government and state administrations according to a formula that factors in population and derivation. As collections rise, states receive a proportional boost to their allocations from the Federation Account.

State governors have welcomed the improved revenues, with several using the additional funds to settle salary arrears and invest in road maintenance. Officials in the South-South and North-Central zones, where infrastructure gaps are particularly acute, have flagged the timing as helping to accelerate projects that had stalled for lack of funding.

Critics and Compliance Gaps Remain

Not all reactions have been positive. Some business owners in the informal sector have raised concerns about the pace of the registration drive, arguing that administrative bottlenecks at local tax offices have made compliance difficult for small traders. Trade associations in Onitsha and Aba have publicly requested more time and clearer guidance before penalties are applied.

Economists at the Nigerian Economic Summit Group noted that while higher VAT collections are encouraging, the government must continue to balance enforcement with support for genuine small businesses that face capacity constraints. Sustaining the momentum will require addressing bottlenecks in the registration system, they said.

What Happens Next

The revenue service is expected to publish its next quarterly report before the end of the current quarter. Finance ministry officials have indicated they will present a mid-year fiscal review that benchmarks actual collections against the 2024 budget targets, which assumed tax reform would generate additional revenue streams by the second half of the year.

Watch for whether the government announces any adjustments to its VAT rate or threshold, particularly as oil revenues remain volatile amid fluctuating global prices. The success or otherwise of the reform programme will likely feature prominently in upcoming budget debates when the National Assembly reconvenes from its current recess.

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